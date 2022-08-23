Through graffiti and cracked glass it’s hard to read the signage above the door at 229 Auburn Avenue. The gray clouds and rain on a Friday afternoon in mid-August don’t help either. The original location of the Atlanta State Savings Bank, the first chartered, Black-owned bank in the state of Georgia, is now a shell of itself. Literally, the building is a shell; hard on the outside with a hidden interior that will only reveal itself once it is cracked open. Unlike cracking an egg, any restoration and renovation efforts will not be simple and cost a lot more money.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO