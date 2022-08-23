PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO