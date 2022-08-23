Read full article on original website
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 60% contained
FINLEY, Wash.- We're told the fire is now 60% contained. Dozers have been called out to help contain the fire. Hanford Fire crews are on scene to assist Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 as well as Kennewick and Pasco. Captain Ron Fryer, BCFD #1, tells us the...
Deadly crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and medics from Fire District 5 responded to an injury collision in the 1300 block of Lateral A road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Toyota Corolla travelling north was...
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Ransom Road to see intermittent road closures through October
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The City of Walla Walla is reminding people that there will be intermittent closures on Ransom Road, starting August 29 through late October. Private utility and road work will cause the closure between Cottonwood Road and 2nd Avenue. Detour routes will be available. People living in...
Kadlec set to introduce new K-9 team on National Dog Day
RICHLAND, Wash.- August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today. Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
Kennewick public market hosting end of summer bash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The new Public Market in Kennewick is hosting an End of Summer Bash through Sunday at 4 p.m. This is the first large-scale event for the market since it opened at 10 E. Bruneau in Kennewick. The free event will feature food, music, a beer garden, shopping, and...
Clear the Shelters: "When we don't have the fosters we need, we have to turn [dogs] away," said a Pronto Puppy Rescue foster, adoption event
BENTON CITY, Wash. -- Pronto Puppy Rescue fosters help care for abandoned dogs to make sure they're happy and healthy for adoption. Without fosters, dumped dogs would have to stay on the streets and fend for themselves. Pronto Puppy Rescue is hosting an adoption event Saturday 8/27 from 11 a.m....
Sunnyside School District launches phase two of Project Gemini
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'. "The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan. Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids...
Pendleton friends of the library hosting weekend book sale
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton Friends of the Library is holding its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, August 25th-27th, at the Pendleton Convention Center. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Pendleton Public Library. A preview sale was held on Thursday from7-9 p.m. On Friday, August, 26th, the sale is...
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
Prosser Chamber of Commerce brings back its Beer and Whiskey Festival
PROSSER, Wash.- The Beer and Whiskey Festival is back in Prosser for its 7th time! The festival gives beer and whiskey lovers the opportunity to taste award winning wines from local vendors. Those who attended the event enjoyed live music, played cornhole and much more. We spoke with the President...
Chiawana football starts season with goals in mind
The Chiawana football program has a storied history, even if it isn't as long as some others. So missing the state playoffs in 2021, especially after making it 3 of the previous 4 years, was a pretty big disappointment. Coach Scott Bond says the goals at Chiawana are simple, but...
