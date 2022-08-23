ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup.It easily surpassed the $7.25 million for a century-old Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private sale.And just last month, the heavyweight boxing belt reclaimed...
