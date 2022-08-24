Nassau Board of Elections sees abnormally low voter turnout

Nassau Board of Elections officials say they are seeing abnormally low turnout, even for a primary election, in today's unique August primary.

Voters across Long Island have a chance to weigh in on congressional and state Senate primary races Tuesday. The unique 'round two' of primary season may be impacting voter turnout.

One Board of Elections worker said fewer than 10% of registered voters are expected to cast a ballot. That's far less than the number of voters who participated in the June primary.

The race for the 3rd Congressional District, which is the seat currently held by Rep. Tom Suozzi, has five Democrats vying to replace him. Among them are Nassau Legislator Josh Lafazan, who at 28 years old has already held elective office for a decade. Longtime Democratic insiders Jon Kaiman and Robert Zimmerman are also on the ballot. The other two candidates are Melanie D'Arrigo and Reema Rasool.

In the 4th Congressional District, Rep. Kathleen Rice is leaving her seat so four Democrats are looking to replace her. Former town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, longtime county Legislator Carrie Solages, Malverne Mayor Keith Corbett and retired physician Muzibul Huq are all vying for the seat.

In both of those districts, the Republican candidates are running unopposed.