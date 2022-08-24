Voters in Suffolk hit the polls to vote in several primary races
Voters in Suffolk County took to the polls Tuesday to vote in several primary races.
The race in the 1st Congressional District is for Rep. Lee Zeldin's seat – he's currently running for governor of New York. There are three Republicans hoping to replace him -- Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola and Nick LaLota.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Andrew Garbarino is running for re-election. Candidates Robert Cornicelli and Mike Rakebrandt are hoping to unseat him.
