Suffolk County, NY

Voters in Suffolk hit the polls to vote in several primary races

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Voters in Suffolk County took to the polls Tuesday to vote in several primary races.

The race in the 1st Congressional District is for Rep. Lee Zeldin's seat – he's currently running for governor of New York. There are three Republicans hoping to replace him -- Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola and Nick LaLota.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Andrew Garbarino is running for re-election. Candidates Robert Cornicelli and Mike Rakebrandt are hoping to unseat him.

