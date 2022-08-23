Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
Motley Fool
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CommVault Systems President & CEO Sold $221K In Company Stock
Sanjay Mirchandani, President & CEO at CommVault Systems CVLT, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Mirchandani sold 3,727 shares of CommVault Systems. The total transaction amounted to $221,122.
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
NASDAQ
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RBC Bearings (ROLL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week
Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
NASDAQ
Dycom's (DY) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Backlog Solid
Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 30, 2022). Both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth. Shares of DY moved up 4.26% on...
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $295.68 million, or $5.70 per share. This compares with $250.89 million, or $4.56 per share, in last year's second quarter. The company's revenue for the...
NASDAQ
Why Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Was On Fire Today
Shares of the clinical-stage cancer-cell therapy company Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) were up 18.6% on heavy volume on Thursday. The biotech's shares have been blasting higher over the past three months. After this latest uptick, Alaunos' stock has now gained about 400% since the middle of May. Investors have been...
NASDAQ
Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
NASDAQ
Why John B. Sanfilippo Stock Was Soaring Earlier Today
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) were up 14% as of 1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting strong second-quarter earnings results. The company posted a jump in sales of 24.7% year over year on the back of strong volumes. Strong sales volumes pushed profits up 41% over the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2022: SNOW,NTAP,SSTK
Technology stocks were drifting away from their earlier highs in recent trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was posting a 2.6% advance this afternoon. In company news, Snowflake (SNOW) sped to a 20% gain after overnight reporting an 83%...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
NASDAQ
Why Chindata Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
China-based specialty tech company Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) did better than many of its American counterparts on Friday. The data center operator's shares rose by over 2% to eclipse the gain of the S&P 500 index, thanks to an estimates-beating quarter it reported that morning. So what. Chindata published...
NASDAQ
Gap (GPS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gap (GPS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 300%....
NASDAQ
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN posted soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both sales and earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also fell year over year. Management cited that the fiscal fourth quarter witnessed unprecedented volatility and several challenges, mainly in Europe. Shares of this manufacturer,...
