'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
nationalinterest.org
Biden Boosts Ukraine’s War Effort With Billions in Military Aid
The United States has been the largest donor to Ukraine, outpacing other countries’ Ukraine aid by many billions. The aid, announced on Ukraine’s Independence Day, includes several advanced weapon systems. What could be a more fitting gesture of American support for Ukraine in their fight against Russia than...
nationalinterest.org
Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water
The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Furious After Latvia Destroys Soviet Victory Monument
The obelisk was constructed in 1985 to celebrate the Red Army’s recapture of Riga from Nazi Germany in 1944. However, many Latvians regard it as the beginning of the Soviet Union’s half-century totalitarian rule. The Latvian government demolished a Cold War-era monument celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory over...
Opinion: I Can’t Respect People Who Support a Traitor Politician
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that when a politician tries to overthrow the government, he or she is no longer entitled to the support of the people. Today, America is so divided that even treason is considered an issue of political debate.
nationalinterest.org
Does the United States Need a Cyber Force?
While it might seem prudent to create a new government organization to help manage disinformation, studies demonstrate that government attempts to address disinformation backfire. Does the United States need a Cyber Force? Did it need a Space Force? Why does the Department of Homeland Security persist? While creating a new...
nationalinterest.org
America’s Next War Will Be Urban
In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
nationalinterest.org
New Report Reveals Evidence of Mass Graves in Russian-Held Ukraine
A new report by the Yale University Humanitarian Research Laboratory combines first-hand accounts with carefully analyzed imagery. A new report published by Yale University Humanitarian Research Laboratory has revealed further evidence of Russia’s disturbing track record of atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine. Carefully analyzed evidence of “disturbed earth” and “eyewitness” accounts of torture and murder paint an extremely grim picture of abuses committed by Russia and Russia-aligned forces during the processing of Ukrainian citizens and prisoners of war (POWs).
nationalinterest.org
Rockets, Artillery, and More: What’s in Biden’s $3 Billion Package to Ukraine
The goal of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative is to enable and support a strong multinational industrial base to produce new weapons specifically for Ukraine. The Pentagon authorized the largest aid package for Ukraine thus far, authorizing nearly $3 billion in short and long-term military assistance. The package, authorized under...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Is Deporting ‘Thousands’ of Children From Ukraine
Children as young as fourteen are being put through an aggressive filtration process and forced to wait for transfer in inhumane conditions. Thousands of Ukrainian children and civilians are being deported from their homes and in some cases detained by Russian forces as part of a “filtration” program being scrutinized by the U.S. State Department, Ukrainian officials, and U.S. universities and humanitarian organizations.
nationalinterest.org
Troop Surge: Putin Issues Decree Boosting Size of Russian Military
“This is not a move that you make when you are anticipating a rapid end to your war,” Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, told the New York Times. Six months into the war in Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree...
Thousands of Orthodox Serbians march against EuroPride
Thousands of Orthodox Christians marched in Belgrade Sunday to warn against holding EuroPride, despite the Serbian authorities' decision to cancel the pan-European gathering of the LGBTQ community next month. Addressing the crowd on Sunday, Serbian Orthodox Bishop Nikanor hailed the authorities' decision to reverse "the desecration of our country, our Church and our family".
nationalinterest.org
Poland Buys 250 State-of-the-Art M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Tanks
The tank is large and lethal enough to impact the balance of power on the European continent. The U.S. Army is sending 250 Abrams tanks to Poland through a $1.148 billion Foreign Military Sales order designed to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank against further Russian aggression. This mechanized ground counter-attack force will be within reachable striking distance of the Russian border.
nationalinterest.org
One Year Later: Heroism and Horror at Afghanistan’s Abbey Gate
The heroism and horror displayed at Abbey Gate can serve as a metaphor for the condition of our military today. August 26, 2021—It was a brilliantly bright, nearly windless day in Kabul, Afghanistan, making it uncomfortably hot. Thousands of desperate Afghans thronged outside Abbey Gate, pleading for access to Hamid Karzai International Airport so they could flee the country. Marines, soldiers, and sailors sifted the crowd, looking for those with the “golden tickets” that would permit them onto the airfield for processing.
