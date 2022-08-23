ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

gilaherald.com

For sale by owner – Duncan, Arizona

Lovely move-in ready 1,512 square-foot home on a large corner lot close to Duncan Elementary School. Showcases an open kitchen with bar seating which flows to both the dining and living spaces. New stainless-steel appliances. It boasts a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan with high ceilings and a spacious primary bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and on suite with double sinks. New front door and storm door. Several built-in cabinets. Freshly painted interior with dual pane windows and metal roof.
gilavalleycentral.net

More bang for the property tax buck in Greenlee County

CLIFTON — A new study by SmartAsset shows Greenlee County residents get the most value for their property taxes. The study compares tax rate, school performance and home value growth. Greenlee County has a property tax rate of 0.39 percent, the schools are ranked 10 out of 10 and...
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford

SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
