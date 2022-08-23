Read full article on original website
Sky 12 flies over Duncan after flooding from Gila River in Arizona
Water levels in the Gila River reached "major flood stage" Sunday according to officials. Sky 12 was over Duncan, Arizona where evacuations took place Monday.
For sale by owner – Duncan, Arizona
Lovely move-in ready 1,512 square-foot home on a large corner lot close to Duncan Elementary School. Showcases an open kitchen with bar seating which flows to both the dining and living spaces. New stainless-steel appliances. It boasts a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan with high ceilings and a spacious primary bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and on suite with double sinks. New front door and storm door. Several built-in cabinets. Freshly painted interior with dual pane windows and metal roof.
More bang for the property tax buck in Greenlee County
CLIFTON — A new study by SmartAsset shows Greenlee County residents get the most value for their property taxes. The study compares tax rate, school performance and home value growth. Greenlee County has a property tax rate of 0.39 percent, the schools are ranked 10 out of 10 and...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford
SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
