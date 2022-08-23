2 file Monday for Lumbee Tribal Council

PEMBROKE — The two-week filing period for the Nov. 15 Lumbee Tribal Council election began Monday with two people filing for candidacy in two separate districts.

Incumbent Pam Hunt filed Monday for reelection onto her District 3 seat, which covers West Howesville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

Hunt is married to Donald Hunt and has one son, Travis Lowery, and four grandchildren. She has been an accountant for more than 40 years and is a member of Riverside Independent Church.

Hunt wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian that she was committed to serving her tribe.

“I have the utmost respect for both children and elders,” Hunt wrote. “I currently serve as chairperson of the Lumberton Housing Authority. Hurricanes Matthew and Florence left so many homeless and I have devoted much of the past several years to working with organizations such as Community Comes First that repair and replace homes at no cost to the homeowner.”

“My motto in life is that ‘I can do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthens me,’” Hunt continued. “If reelected, I will continue o seek additional housing for families and individuals affected by hurricanes. I ask for your support, but more importantly your prayers. May God pour his blessings out on us all.”

Also filing Monday, was Kathy Oxendine Hunt, who is seeking election into the District 8 Tribal Council seat.

The available District 8 seat, which represents the Burnt Swamp community is currently held by Corbin Eddings.

Oxendine Hunt is retired after being employed with LOF for 16 ½ years. She has three children — Rev. Brian K. Oxendine, LaBresska Locklear, and Tonya Lewis — and is a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church.

No filings were reported Tuesday to The Robesonian.

The candidate filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 2, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.

Candidates must be 21 years old and actively enrolled in the Lumbee Tribe, and have no felony convictions. Candidates also must have been a resident of the district for which they are seeking for at least a year.