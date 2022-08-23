Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes Us on a Camping Trip to Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson travels up to the Wolf Creek Education Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park for a few days of summer camp fun with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal Poly Humboldt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: How Will the IRA Impact Humboldt?
The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest single action taken by the United States against the climate crisis ever. Roughly $370 million will go to a variety of eco-groovy things, from rebates for consumers for things like solar panels or heat pumps to tax incentives for large renewable power projects.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Ferndale’s Town Clock — The One That Let Guy Fieri Know He Was Late to Stuff — Turns 100
To many of the tourists drawn to its historic, colorful Main Street, Ferndale seems like a town frozen in time. But your Lost Coast Outpost can confirm that time does indeed pass in the Cream City. Oh yes. And for the past 100 years they’ve had a handsome and mostly reliable clock to prove it.
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Leo C. Carpenter III, 1992-2022
Leo C. Carpenter III went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 29. He was born October 19, 1992, in Arcata to Sally Carpenter Slater. Leo was an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe and was a descendant of the Mojave (CRIT) Tribe. He was also a lifelong resident of Hoopa. Leo attended Hoopa Elementary in his earlier years. He later attended and graduated from 8th grade at Pacific Union in Arcata, and then attended Hoopa Valley High School.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crazy-Ass Pursuit Through Eureka in the Middle of the Night Started Off as Confrontation in the Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, Department Says; Four Cop Cars Dinged, 55-Year-Old Man Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle that had parked in the HCSO Eureka Main Station paved lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Deputies contacted the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Phyllis Elaine Stark, 1939-2022
Phyllis Elaine Stark, was born May 19, 1939 to Royal and Edna Fletcher in Eureka. She passed away peacefully shortly after midnight on August 20, 2022, joining her beloved husband, Johnny, and daughter, Paula Marie, just in time to celebrate their birthday with them on the other side. From her...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Tasks Force Arrests One Following Investigation Into Drug Dealing Complaints Centered on Humboldt Hill Driveway
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Fischer Ln. on Humboldt Hill in Eureka. HCDTF was following up on multiple neighbor complaints of suspected drug activity taking place at a travel trailer parked in the driveway. During their investigation agents had determined that Joseph Titus (41 years old) was living in the trailer with his girlfriend. Titus was found to be out of compliance with his required annual registration as a sex offender. Titus had not registered in over two years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former Humboldt Correctional Officer Having Trouble Deciding Whether to Plead Guilty to Attempted Murder
A former correctional officer who admitted months ago to trying to murder a patron at Central Station bar in McKinleyville may withdraw his plea of guilty. Timothy Sean O’Brien of Eureka was scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning before Judge Kelly Neel, with the possibility of a prison sentence of up to 10 years. But O’Brien now says that when he agreed to the plea bargain he believed he had a chance for probation.
mendofever.com
Hoopa Fentanyl Dealer Implicated in the Overdose Deaths of Two Women Will Spend 24 Months in Federal Prison
The following is a press release issued by the United States District Attorney’s Office Northern District of California:. Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Todd William Bartleson, 1985-2022
Born in the evening of October 8, 1985 in Eureka and passed away in Fortuna the morning of July 30, 2022. Todd was a very well known and loved man. He had so many fun and funny stories to tell with his friends and family that always had him and everyone crying from laughter. He enjoyed watching the sun set and rise on Bear River Ridge, especially during hunting season. He had a love and passion to be in the mountains working with heavy equipment, ranch work, helping people with cattle or looking down his scope at the next buck for the freezer. Todd worked many different jobs but they all involved being out in the hills and traveling the countryside.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shirley Joan Gatzke, 1931-2022
The life of Shirley Joan Gatzke — born December 11, 1931 and passing on June 28, 2022 — was celebrated on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Her two sons, Dave and Mark, and daughter, Debbie, were joined by her son-in-law, Steve, Steve’s sister Susan, daughter-in-law Carol, and grandchildren Ben, Nicole, Colin and Brandon, and Colin’s girlfriend, Michelle and her daughter for a family gathering beginning at the river.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
kymkemp.com
[Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers] Major Injury Head-on Collision on Highway 101 Near Cooks Valley
This post contains of video of the accident that may be disturbing to some viewers. A head-on collision just occurred around 3:15 p.m. on August 9th just north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line near the Patriot gas station in Cooks Valley. The accident involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
