Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity

From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes Us on a Camping Trip to Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson travels up to the Wolf Creek Education Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park for a few days of summer camp fun with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal Poly Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: How Will the IRA Impact Humboldt?

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest single action taken by the United States against the climate crisis ever. Roughly $370 million will go to a variety of eco-groovy things, from rebates for consumers for things like solar panels or heat pumps to tax incentives for large renewable power projects.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Leo C. Carpenter III, 1992-2022

Leo C. Carpenter III went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 29. He was born October 19, 1992, in Arcata to Sally Carpenter Slater. Leo was an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe and was a descendant of the Mojave (CRIT) Tribe. He was also a lifelong resident of Hoopa. Leo attended Hoopa Elementary in his earlier years. He later attended and graduated from 8th grade at Pacific Union in Arcata, and then attended Hoopa Valley High School.
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Crazy-Ass Pursuit Through Eureka in the Middle of the Night Started Off as Confrontation in the Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, Department Says; Four Cop Cars Dinged, 55-Year-Old Man Arrested

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle that had parked in the HCSO Eureka Main Station paved lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Deputies contacted the...
EUREKA, CA
#Eel River#River Basin#Juvenile Fish#Eureka#County
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Phyllis Elaine Stark, 1939-2022

Phyllis Elaine Stark, was born May 19, 1939 to Royal and Edna Fletcher in Eureka. She passed away peacefully shortly after midnight on August 20, 2022, joining her beloved husband, Johnny, and daughter, Paula Marie, just in time to celebrate their birthday with them on the other side. From her...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Drug Tasks Force Arrests One Following Investigation Into Drug Dealing Complaints Centered on Humboldt Hill Driveway

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Fischer Ln. on Humboldt Hill in Eureka. HCDTF was following up on multiple neighbor complaints of suspected drug activity taking place at a travel trailer parked in the driveway. During their investigation agents had determined that Joseph Titus (41 years old) was living in the trailer with his girlfriend. Titus was found to be out of compliance with his required annual registration as a sex offender. Titus had not registered in over two years.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Former Humboldt Correctional Officer Having Trouble Deciding Whether to Plead Guilty to Attempted Murder

A former correctional officer who admitted months ago to trying to murder a patron at Central Station bar in McKinleyville may withdraw his plea of guilty. Timothy Sean O’Brien of Eureka was scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning before Judge Kelly Neel, with the possibility of a prison sentence of up to 10 years. But O’Brien now says that when he agreed to the plea bargain he believed he had a chance for probation.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Hoopa Fentanyl Dealer Implicated in the Overdose Deaths of Two Women Will Spend 24 Months in Federal Prison

The following is a press release issued by the United States District Attorney’s Office Northern District of California:. Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Todd William Bartleson, 1985-2022

Born in the evening of October 8, 1985 in Eureka and passed away in Fortuna the morning of July 30, 2022. Todd was a very well known and loved man. He had so many fun and funny stories to tell with his friends and family that always had him and everyone crying from laughter. He enjoyed watching the sun set and rise on Bear River Ridge, especially during hunting season. He had a love and passion to be in the mountains working with heavy equipment, ranch work, helping people with cattle or looking down his scope at the next buck for the freezer. Todd worked many different jobs but they all involved being out in the hills and traveling the countryside.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shirley Joan Gatzke, 1931-2022

The life of Shirley Joan Gatzke — born December 11, 1931 and passing on June 28, 2022 — was celebrated on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Her two sons, Dave and Mark, and daughter, Debbie, were joined by her son-in-law, Steve, Steve’s sister Susan, daughter-in-law Carol, and grandchildren Ben, Nicole, Colin and Brandon, and Colin’s girlfriend, Michelle and her daughter for a family gathering beginning at the river.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022

Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
FORTUNA, CA

