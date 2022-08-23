Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Match to No. 7 TCU
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team dropped its Sunday match against the No. 7 Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs 5-0 at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. It was the first match against a ranked opponent UTRGV...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Volleyball Wins Five Set Thriller at North Texas
DENTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the North Texas Mean Green 3-2 (25-20, 25-15, 28-30, 23-25, 15-10) to close out the North Texas Invite on Saturday at the North Texas Volleyball Center. Senior Sarah Cruz recorded led the Vaqueros (2-1) with...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host No. 7 TCU on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (0-3-0, 0-0-0 WAC) is set to host the TCU Horned Frogs, who are ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
goutrgv.com
Late Goal Earns Men's Soccer a Tie Against Oral Roberts
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Freshman defender Juan Pablo Gonzalez scored his first career goal in the 82nd minute of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team's match against the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles to earn a 1-1 tie on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Welcomes in Oral Roberts on Saturday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 WAC) is set to host the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles (0-1-0) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and fans...
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Drops Season Opener to UNLV
DENTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team opened the 2022 season and the North Texas Invite with a 2-3 (25-21, 28-26, 25-27, 24-26, 2-15) loss to the UNLV Rebels on Friday at the North Texas Volleyball Center. The Vaqueros continue the tournament at...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen South kicks off Cheerleader Challenge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge. Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business. Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread...
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident just got a bit richer!
IN THIS ARTICLE
DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
tejanonation.net
Newcomer Ruby Anne hosts Tejano benefit concert with more rising stars to support RGV charities on Aug. 27
Tejano newcomer Ruby Anne is hosting a benefit concert with proceeds donated to support many charities in the Rio Grande Valley. The singer from Brownsville, Texas, announced Ruby Anne’s 281 Takeover Tejano Wildfire featuring performances from other rising Tejano stars like herself at 281 Saloon in Brownsville on Saturday, August 27.
Much needed rain headed to the Valley this week
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After a weekend with very few hit or miss sea breeze showers, rain chances are rising going into this week. The sea breeze is expected to be activated every day, bringing more showers and storms across the Valley. Estimated future rainfall totals are nearing 3-4 inches for coastal regions. Despite improvement […]
Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texasstandard.org
Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley
On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digits
A baby outfitted in a carrier seat in the back of the car.Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Each year in summer, we get hit with the horrific news. Caregivers and parents unintendedly leave children in hot vehicles for hours, inevitably by the time they remember, the child is found dead.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A child has died after they were found inside a...
sbnewspaper.com
Sears and Roebuck: Buying slice of RGV heaven
But that does not mean that traditional advertising is a lost art. Magazines, catalogues, newspapers, radio and billboards still play a vital role in marketing. Allow this writer to go back in time and remind readers that Sears and Roebuck was extremely successful using its yearly catalog to expand sales. While its nationwide stores were closed after hours, its catalogue never closed for business.
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Tropical trouble may be brewing near the Valley this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 40% over the next 3 to 5 days.
Wiredpr News
Lone Star Doors LLC Expands Its Services Across The Region
Best Garage Door McAllen TX services now available to a wider clientele in the area. Lone Star Doors LLC, the top Garage Door McAllen TX company has expanded its services across the region to meet the demands of its growing clientele. People’s drives are some of their most prized possessions;...
Comments / 0