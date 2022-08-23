Read full article on original website
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
Blood donations still needed despite end to National Blood Shortage Crisis declared by the American Red Cross
WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross declared a National Blood Shortage Crisis for the first time in history. Blood supply across the country was at a historic low and officials locally said the supply was the worst it had been in over a decade. Since that time, blood donation efforts increased but does that mean we’re out of ‘crisis’ mode yet?
Shapiro makes a stop at Grange Fair in Centre County
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ)– Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro made a stop at the Grange Fair this afternoon. Shapiro is continuing to ramp up his ground game, now just 73 days from election day. “I was in Perry and Juniata, Mifflin, here in Centre County, I’ll be in...
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign after being hospitalized with bacterial infection
(The Hill) – Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said he was pausing his campaigning on Sunday after he was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke tweeted Sunday afternoon that he started to feel ill on Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.
