RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?

Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
IMMIGRATION
Star 93.9

Woman Shocked After Finding ‘Typo’ on Grandma’s Gravestone Unnoticed for 30 Years

A woman was left dumbfounded after she traveled to see her grandmother's gravestone 30 years after the matriarch's passing, only to find a spelling mistake on the tombstone. "My grandmother died in her 40s, when my mother was in her early 20s," the woman shared via parenting forum Mumsnet. "I was born a decade after she died. My mother found it too painful so has never visited her grave. I didn't even know where it was until my grandfather passed away last year and was buried with her."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Star 93.9

Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’

A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Star 93.9

Clerks III’s Original Script Was Totally Different Than the Actual Movie

The version of Clerks III we’re actually going to end up with is radically different from Kevin Smith’s original vision. It turns out that when he was first writing the film, it was going to take place from pretty much the same starting point as 2019’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. That version of Clerks III would begin with Randal and Dante in jail (after Jay and Bob were arrested for peddling drugs out of what used to be the video store next to the QuickStop) right as Hurricane Sandy arrived in the New York region.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

