Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?
Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
Aly & AJ Say They Were Originally Offered These Lead Roles in ‘Hannah Montana’
Long before Miley Cyrus ever became a household name, it seems another Disney Channel star was first offered the titular role in Hannah Montana. On Monday (Aug. 22), AJ Michalka of sister duo Aly & AJ revealed her sister, Aly, was initially offered the role of the teen-turned-pop star. The...
Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in Previously Anonymous FBI Lawsuit Regarding Brad Pitt
In 2016, Brad Pitt was reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for an alleged physical altercation with his 15-year-old son, Maddox. Now, the plaintiff in the anonymous 2016 lawsuit has been revealed as Angelina Jolie, then married to Pitt. Apparently,...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline
During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,"...
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
Woman Shocked After Finding ‘Typo’ on Grandma’s Gravestone Unnoticed for 30 Years
A woman was left dumbfounded after she traveled to see her grandmother's gravestone 30 years after the matriarch's passing, only to find a spelling mistake on the tombstone. "My grandmother died in her 40s, when my mother was in her early 20s," the woman shared via parenting forum Mumsnet. "I was born a decade after she died. My mother found it too painful so has never visited her grave. I didn't even know where it was until my grandfather passed away last year and was buried with her."
Late-to-Work Employees Forced to Sing in Front of Entire Company as Punishment
Britney Spears' hit single "Work Bitch" might just be the perfect theme song — and karaoke standard — for some tardy employees at one company. In a viral Reddit thread, an anonymous person revealed their company's humiliating punishment to promote punctuality in the workplace. The user claims employees...
TikToker Whose Dad Rented Viral Tiny Home for Four People and Two Dogs Gets Free Hilton Stay
A family was bursting with laughter when their patriarch proved he shouldn't be in charge of vacation planning after booking a ridiculously tiny home for their family trip. In a series of TikTok videos, Kylie Keefe revealed her dad rented a 240-square-foot house for their family vacation — which included four adults and two dogs.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Mom Incredibly Delivers Two Sets of Identical Twins at the Same Time During ‘High-Risk Pregnancy’
Ashley Ness, who previously struggled with infertility, is celebrating a medical miracle after she and her boyfriend welcomed two sets of identical twins simultaneously. The quadruplets and 35-year-old mom are doing great. "I feel amazing!" Ness told PEOPLE. Ness and her boyfriend welcomed all four babies — two girls and...
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
TikTok Reveals Most Common Wedding Regrets: ‘Not Having a Second Dress’
In a series of viral TikTok videos, podcast host Nicole Pellegrino reveals the most common wedding regrets she hears from other brides — as well as her own biggest regret — in the hope that future brides can avoid similar mistakes. One of the most common wedding regrets?...
Clerks III’s Original Script Was Totally Different Than the Actual Movie
The version of Clerks III we’re actually going to end up with is radically different from Kevin Smith’s original vision. It turns out that when he was first writing the film, it was going to take place from pretty much the same starting point as 2019’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. That version of Clerks III would begin with Randal and Dante in jail (after Jay and Bob were arrested for peddling drugs out of what used to be the video store next to the QuickStop) right as Hurricane Sandy arrived in the New York region.
