The Panthers go back to class: Maumee City Schools celebrate the start of the 2022 school year
MAUMEE, Ohio — All students at Maumee City Schools made a return to the classroom on Tuesday after a staggered start; on Monday, an only-freshmen school day oriented ninth graders to their new environment, with grades 10-12 coming back on Tuesday. Maumee City Schools staff are excited to see...
Neshaminy School District Plans To Build New School, Sports Complex for $51.8M, $13M
The school district plans on building these additions in the near future.Image via Neshaminy School District. Neshaminy School District is moving forward with plans for a new middle school location and high school sports complex. Peg Quann wrote about the plans and their timelines for the Bucks County Courier Times.
First day of school at Crete-Monee District delayed until Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday was supposed to be the start of the new school year for students at Crete Elementary School in the Crete-Monee District.But school leaders said construction issues "beyond their control" have lead to a delay in the start of classes. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they will be ready for kids on Monday.Crews worked on laying new cement as well as other major infrastructure projects inside and outside the school.
Oxford High School Spirit Night
Oxford, AL – Thursday, August 18th is a night to eat and support Oxford High School at Zaxby’s (91 Colonial Dr, Oxford, AL). From 5:00 pm -8:00 pm. Join them at the Oxford Zaxby’s for a pep rally, wing eating contest, and dine-in the night before the Oxford High School Football home opener! Help raise funds for the team, all while enjoying your favorite Zaxby’s meals and fun entertainment. 10% of the event’s sales go back to the team! It’s going to be a great time!
KDKA Radio News Extra: Security changes coming to Sto-Rox School District
While most schools may take for granted the fans that cheer on their hometown teams on Friday nights, the Vikings have been looking forward to that experience for a long time.
Middletown Area School District investigates hazing, cancels high school football season
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it's canceling its high school's football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members.The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a "disturbing and upsetting" Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and Lower Swatara Township police were contacted, officials said.Superintendent Chelton Hunter said Wednesday in a letter to parents that additional video surfaced and indicated "this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students" than...
