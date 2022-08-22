ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

First day of school at Crete-Monee District delayed until Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday was supposed to be the start of the new school year for students at Crete Elementary School in the Crete-Monee District.But school leaders said construction issues "beyond their control" have lead to a delay in the start of classes. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they will be ready for kids on Monday.Crews worked on laying new cement as well as other major infrastructure projects inside and outside the school.
Calhoun Journal

Oxford High School Spirit Night

Oxford, AL – Thursday, August 18th is a night to eat and support Oxford High School at Zaxby’s (91 Colonial Dr, Oxford, AL). From 5:00 pm -8:00 pm. Join them at the Oxford Zaxby’s for a pep rally, wing eating contest, and dine-in the night before the Oxford High School Football home opener! Help raise funds for the team, all while enjoying your favorite Zaxby’s meals and fun entertainment. 10% of the event’s sales go back to the team! It’s going to be a great time!
CBS Pittsburgh

Middletown Area School District investigates hazing, cancels high school football season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it's canceling its high school's football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members.The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a "disturbing and upsetting" Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and Lower Swatara Township police were contacted, officials said.Superintendent Chelton Hunter said Wednesday in a letter to parents that additional video surfaced and indicated "this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students" than...
