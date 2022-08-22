CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday was supposed to be the start of the new school year for students at Crete Elementary School in the Crete-Monee District.But school leaders said construction issues "beyond their control" have lead to a delay in the start of classes. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they will be ready for kids on Monday.Crews worked on laying new cement as well as other major infrastructure projects inside and outside the school.

EDUCATION ・ 22 HOURS AGO