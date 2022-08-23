NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."

Read full article on original website
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant following Nets reconciliation: 'I call him Mr. Miserable’
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets came to a conclusion on Tuesday that they were best served sticking together, two months after Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn. In a statement, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the two sides would "move forward" in their pursuit of bringing an NBA championship to Brooklyn.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James leads the support for Duke volleyball player after she was racially abused at game against BYU... with the LA Lakers star telling her to 'stand tall, be proud... we have her back'
A racist incident that occurred at a college women's volleyball tournament has sparked criticism aimed at coaches and administrators while support for an athlete targeted is spread across social media. During a match between Duke University and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah on Friday evening, a fan repeatedly used...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor
There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Former #1 Basketball Recruit In The Country Is Still A Free Agent
On August 26, Harry Giles still remains a free agent. The former top recruit has played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and was briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021 offseason.
LeBron James Wishes Wife Savannah A Happy Birthday With Touching Message On Instagram
The James family is celebrating today, as the matriarch is doing another lap around the sun. Savannah James has been one of the most beloved and respected NBA wives for a while now, always helping her husband LeBron James, and kids, creating a terrific image as a mom and wife.
Vanessa Bryant to Donate $16 Million Judgment to Kobe and Gianna’s Foundation
Vanessa Bryant has pledged to donate the $16 million judgment she was awarded Wednesday to the foundation dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, both of whom were killed in the Jan. 2020 helicopter crash. The Los Angeles Times reports that Bryant will give the money to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation “to shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.” The non-profit, founded in 2016 as the Mamba Sports Foundation, and renamed after the deaths of Kobe and Gianna, offers sports education to underserved athletes. Related Vanessa Bryant Wins: Jury Awards Kobe Bryant's Widow $16 Million in...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Doesn't Make The Lakers Favorites To Win A Championship: "He's Not Close To That Guy."
LeBron James for the longest time, has been a cheat code in the NBA. Having the King on your roster was an automatic Finals berth for the majority of the 2010s, his dominance could not be disputed. Even as a young player, James carried a terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to the Finals, all on the back of his incredible all-around gameplay.
Shannon Sharpe Claims LeBron James Is The Most Disrespected Player In The NBA: "He Has Exceeded Everything You Could Have Possibly Thought He Could Be, But He's Still Not Jordan. He's Not Graceful Like Kobe, And He Cake Walked The East."
LeBron James has been among the best players in the league for the last 15 years. Ever since he made his debut back in 2003, it was pretty apparent that LBJ was something special. Despite being only an 18-year-old, the forward played like a man among boys. Over the 19...
Ciara Gets Cozy In a Black Sweat Set From Vanessa Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sport Foundation and Matching Nikes
Ciara repped merchandise from the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation backed by Vanessa Bryant on her Instagram story yesterday. The video that followed the image saw the “One, Two, Step” songstress showing off the jewelry that Bryant sent her with quotes embossed on the golden pendants attached to it from the late and great Kobe Bryant. The sweat set was created in honor of Kobe’s birthday while the pendant necklaces, made in partnership with Zoe Chicco, are meant to celebrate Gianna and her father’s spirit. The athleisure consisted of a long sleeve crew neck sweater in black with the Bryant-owned charity name...
Kevin Durant Brutally Roasts Former NBA Player On Twitter: "You Have No Impact On Anything. Enjoy Retirement."
Kevin Durant has gotten into another Twitter argument, something the superstar ahs has done quite often recently. His opponent this time around was former NBA player Olden Polynice, as the pair had a public argument over some fake stories shared by the 8th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. It...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Might Be Involved In Three-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an odd position, with their reported summer-long pursuit of Kyrie Irving now having fallen through. The star guard will stay with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets which means the Lakers have to find different ways to improve their roster. They have already acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in a trade, and now it seems could be waiting to make further moves.
