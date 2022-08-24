ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman working at ‘The Conjuring’ house shares a day in her life inside the haunted home

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLjLv_0hSUC3BI00

A woman who works at the real-life The Conjuring home has shared what an average day is like for her after she spends a night in the haunted house .

Madison Heinzen works at the real-life haunted home which inspired the The Conjuring movies, and her parents used to own the 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island before it was sold for $1.5m in May. Now, Heinzen continues to run the house’s operations, lead tours for visitors and even sleeps in the house for one week every month.

Heinzen has more than one million followers on TikTok , where she documents the day-to-day happenings inside the infamous haunted house. In one viral clip – which has more than 1.4m views since it was posted on 31 July – Heinzen shares a day in the life of working at The Conjuring house.

“The first thing when I get up is I usually check the security cameras over,” she began the video. “Then I make my way into the main portion of the house and I always make sure I greet the house in the morning by saying, ‘Good morning, house.’ I don’t know why, it’s just something I’ve always done.”

Heinzen continued: “Then I get ready for the day by showering, brushing my teeth, all that fun stuff to make myself look presentable. Then I do a sweep of the entire house, just to make sure everything’s clean before the daytime tours and guests start arriving for the day.”

She explained that her daily cleaning routine usually consists of taking all the sheets off of the beds and mopping the wood floors. If she has extra time before the daytime tours begin, she will take inventory of the shirts and sweatshirts they have available for purchase at the house.

While Heinzen’s typical day seems fairly normal, it doesn’t go without a few jumpscares from the ghosts haunting the house. In another viral TikTok , which has more than 7.4m views, security camera footage shoes Heinzen working in one of the bedroom’s when a Raggedy Ann doll suddenly moves from its upright position in a wooden chair.

@madison.heinzen207

DAY IN MY LIFE 🏚👻 #foryou #paranormal #dayinmylife #conjuringhorror #theconjuringhouse #ghost #hauntedhouse

♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

“Me going to talk to the ghosts inside the Conjuring House until this doll moved right in front of me,” Heinzen wrote in the TikTok video.

Heinzen’s video detailing her day in the life in the Conjuring House received hundreds of comments from disturbed viewers. Some people were surprised that she willingly chooses to sleep in the haunted house, while others wondered what sort of paranormal activity she has encountered.

“YOU SLEEP THERE,” commented one shocked TikToker, to which Heinzen casually replied: “Haha yes!”

@madison.heinzen207

Storytime?! 🫢 #foryou #theconjuringhouse #raggetyann #haunted #paranormal #ghosthunting #doll #trending #spooky

♬ what in the jesus christ was that - Tik Toker

“How do you fall asleep?!?” wondered another surprised user.

“No way am I showering there. I would be pushing the curtain the whole time,” said someone else.

The 2013 horror film The Conjuring , directed by James Wan, follows real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they come to the aid of the Perron family, who have been experiencing paranormal activities inside their 18th-century Rhode Island farmhouse.

