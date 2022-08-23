ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame

There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar

Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Black Friday Discount Store To Open 4th El Paso Location In Lower Valley

There’s a new discount store coming to El Paso’s Lower Valley!. The discount store, Black Fridays, will be having its grand opening celebration for its 4th El Paso location this Saturday, August 26th and they are inviting the community to join them for food, fun, games for the whole family and a whole lot of prizes.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

