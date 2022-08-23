Read full article on original website
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame
There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
The Mighty Football Players of San Elizario Made a Bold Statement
Some of the football team members from San Elizario High School are making a statement. There have been over 30 shares of the photo shoot for some football teammates from San Elizario High School. As we approach Friday night football games for 2022 the high school football players are certainly...
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
Cross Your Fingers El Paso Won’t Have This Scary Situation Happen
El Paso knows firsthand how the weather can be insane and deadly at times. For example, the terribly sad tragic death of a 2-year-old and her grandmother last year when Central flooded. Plus, we also can't forget the time a sinkhole swallowed a car in Central El Paso recently. Hell,...
Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar
Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
Sweet Addiction Bakeshop in Central EP Closing, Final Day Aug. 27
After five years, Sweet Addiction, located at 2831 Mobile Ave. on the corner of Piedras, is saying goodbye. On Saturday, August 27th, from 11 AM to 6 PM (or at least until they sell out) Sweet Addiction Bakeshop will be closing their doors forever. Owner Paloma has been baking for...
6 Pet-Friendly Patios Perfect for Yappy Hour in El Paso
As a cat owner, I often get a little envious of dog owners when I see them out and about at happy hour with their furry companion along with them. I know for sure that I could not ever take my cat to such events; they're well behaved cats but I think the amount of people would make them skittish.
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
El Paso Is Lucky to See Bad Wolves Then & Now with New Vocalist
We certainly can't forget the concert in 2019 when Bad Wolves performed at Don Haskins Center. If you caught the show back then you know this year's concert will be a tad different. If you're wondering how it may be a tad different this year is because of one particular...
“Grease” Fans Can Honor Olivia Newton-John At El Paso’s Alamo Drafthouse
Well, those Summer nights are slowly coming to an end as Fall starts to creep in but if you’re hopelessly devoted to enjoying these final summer nights then Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso has got you covered. “Grease” fans are invited to a Grease sing-along screening at both Alamo...
Food City Finally Bringing Deli Favorites to their Ranchland Location
It's been a tough few weeks since we had to say goodbye to the Food City at the Fox Plaza location. Thankfully, we still have two other locations to get our Food City favorites:. Food City Ranchland at 7444 Gateway Blvd E. Food City Estrella at 3200 Alameda. I think...
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso
Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Black Friday Discount Store To Open 4th El Paso Location In Lower Valley
There’s a new discount store coming to El Paso’s Lower Valley!. The discount store, Black Fridays, will be having its grand opening celebration for its 4th El Paso location this Saturday, August 26th and they are inviting the community to join them for food, fun, games for the whole family and a whole lot of prizes.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
