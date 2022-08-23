ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Erik Charles Anderson

Erik Charles Anderson, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Erik was a native of Kingsport, Tenn., where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
City of Johnson City files response to lawsuit

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the City of Johnson City filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by Kateri Dahl. Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract from September 2019 through July 2021 as a special prosecutor to identify and prosecute federal criminal cases.
Carter County Schools receive TVAAS Level 5 distinction

Carter County Schools is one of 41 districts in Tennessee to earn TVAAS Level 5 distinction for the 2021-22 school year. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures students’ academic growth over time. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students,...
Bulldogs big plays derail Longhorns

Big plays in the pouring rain enabled the Hampton Bulldogs to roar to a 36-0 halftime advantage en route to a 44-0 victory at J.C. Campbell Stadium on Friday night in a nonconference contest. Most of the game had to be played like a half-court basketball game due to a bank of lights that went dark in the second quarter.
