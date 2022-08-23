Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Registration now open for 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference to be held Wednesday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the...
Youngkin administration accepting input on Virginia’s next energy plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is accepting ideas and comments for Virginia’s next energy plan. According to the governor’s office, the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs and bringing people to Virginia. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy […]
royalexaminer.com
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford (1939 – 2022)
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Mrs....
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
On August 24, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million in expanding its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establishing testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
WTOP
Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million
Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25
(Deb Haaland/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.
royalexaminer.com
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Home sales in Virginia are slowing, but prices aren’t falling
Home prices continued to climb in Virginia even as the state saw its biggest one-month drop in sales in almost a decade. Driving the news: There were nearly 26% fewer homes sold in Virginia last month compared with July 2021, while the median sales price in the state rose 6.9% from the same time last year, according to a report out Tuesday from the Virginia Realtors Association.
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
wfxrtv.com
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
Augusta Free Press
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
royalexaminer.com
SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop
On August 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters of the Northern Region Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored a successful Color Guard Training Workshop. The training was held at VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg, and started with a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether the event is a workshop or a formal ceremony.
NBC12
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the...
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
WBOC
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
Have ye $49,000 in doubloons? This Virginia pirate ship could be yours, Matey
If you ever hoped to sail the high seas in 17th-century style, a recent Facebook listing may have just the thing for you.
