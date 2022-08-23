Chiefs HC Andy Reid undecided on whether starters will play in preseason Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and the team’s starters on both sides of the ball have seen action in each of the first two preseason games. They played a series in Week 1 and two series in Week 2.

Heading into preseason Week 3’s tilt with the Green Bay Packers, it’s possible that the starters see action in a third preseason game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, that he remains undecided whether Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his starters on offense and defense will get any action in this game.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “(Patrick Mahomes has) been practicing. So, how long and all, I haven’t made up my mind on all that. He’s been going and doing everything.”

Last season, Mahomes and the starters on offense played around 15 snaps. The starting defense also played upwards of a dozen snaps. That might have been a special circumstance given the starters didn’t put up a strong performance the week prior.

The starting offense and defense in Kansas City have been practically flawless through two games this season. Its led many to believe that Reid will treat preseason Week 3 as an opportunity to rest the starters. That’s what he used to do in the final week of the preseason when there used to be four preseason games. If Mahomes and the starters do end up playing, Reid says he’ll go off of what he thinks is right in terms of how much playing time they see.

That said, this matchup with the Packers will be an opportunity for many depth players in Kansas City to continue refining their craft. A good and bad performance can still be the difference between a roster spot with the Chiefs. It can also be the difference between getting an opportunity to play elsewhere should they be cut from the team next week.

“So the starters continue to play good, solid football. They’re getting better. The second group and third group, just continue to gain experience and execution, You’re always trying to keep a tight eye on,” Reid said. “It’s a great opportunity for those guys to get some playing time. We had a cut this week so we’re down on numbers, we had some injuries so guys have opportunities to play. Whether they make it here or somewhere else, it’ll be valuable tape.”