CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
CNBC

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets

Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit a low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month.
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer

Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
CNBC

The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC

Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July

The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
CNBC

Inside Rivian's deal with Amazon

A new electric vehicle company hopes to take on Tesla with its outdoor adventure trucks and SUVs. And its deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans could help it succeed.
CNBC

Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates

The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
