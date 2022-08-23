Read full article on original website
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
Jim Cramer: I will not abandon tech stocks because the end of their downturn is near
In the old days, we would go this low in tech and it would trigger a giant rally. Maybe the catalyst was a takeover. Maybe it was the recognition that these stocks had all become too cheap. Or we would hear that some gigantic technology fund had blown up, the selling was over, and now it was time to swoop in and buy.
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets
Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit a low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer
Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe
Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Americans have $175 on average in unused gift cards — here's how to maximize that forgotten cash during high inflation
Though the latest data shows us that inflation has cooled down a tiny bit, Americans are no doubt feeling cash-strapped and uncertain about what the economy will look like in the months ahead. If you're feeling the strain on your wallet these days, you're not alone. In fact, your wallet...
The power of Powell's speech was enough to break the spell on the markets, says WSJ's Greg Ip
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss Powell's statement at Jackson Hole this morning. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
Majority of the pain is gone in terms of what the Fed's going to do, says Momentum's Boomer
Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss Fed Chair Jay Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning at Jackson Hole. Where do the markets go next?
Booking a trip? A study compared rates on Expedia versus booking directly with a hotel
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip compared rates for 950 hotels in 19 global cities to examine which platforms with the lowest hotel prices. CNBC's Monica Pitrelli reports.
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July
The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
U.S. Treasury yields rise after Fed Chair Powell signals further interest rate hikes
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose more than 7 basis points to 3.108%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained roughly 3 basis points to 3.239%. The yield...
The drivers of accelerating inflation essentially evaporated, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Fundstrat's Tom Lee offers his take on Fed Chair Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Inside Rivian's deal with Amazon
A new electric vehicle company hopes to take on Tesla with its outdoor adventure trucks and SUVs. And its deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans could help it succeed.
Dow futures slide more than 200 points, building on last week's sharp sell-off
Stock futures fell Monday as worries over rising rates and tighter monetary policy added fuel to a rout that began in the previous session. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 264 points, or about 0.8%. Those for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1% and 1.2%, respectively.
Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates
The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
Cash is king for EV makers as soaring battery prices drive up vehicle production costs
Established automakers and startups alike are rolling out new electric vehicles in an effort to meet growing demand. Rising costs and new federal regulations are adding new pressures to what was already an expensive process. CNBC runs through where some of the most prominent American EV startups of the last...
