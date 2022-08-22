Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ
NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
Essence
Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles Sweep Podium At 2022 US Gymnastics Championships
17-year-old McClain had a combined score of 112.750 across two nights of competition. Black Girl Magic was in full effect during the 2022 Women’s US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida, on August 21, 2022. Konnor McClain, who’d been in the stands watching the 2021 Championships just a year ago, posted a two-day point total of 112.750.
ESPN
United States, Canada open women's hockey world championship with wins
HERNING, Denmark -- The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday, and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run
Despite a sour ending to their Williamsport run, Pearland's little leaguers can claim to be one of the top three teams in the country.
