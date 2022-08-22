ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ

NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
United States, Canada open women's hockey world championship with wins

HERNING, Denmark -- The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday, and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net...
