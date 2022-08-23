ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
MedicalXpress

Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems

Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
Medical News Today

Kids and teens who skip breakfast may have poorer physical and mental health

The debate over the importance of breakfast continues, with many experts insisting that a morning meal is an essential part of a healthy diet. Prior research has suggested that eating breakfast may be especially important for young people, fuelling them for a day at school. Now, a new Spanish study...
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?

Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors

While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
KTEN.com

How to Get Rid of Stubborn Belly Fat

Originally Posted On: https://rejuvenatehhi.com/how-to-get-rid-of-stubborn-belly-fat/. Did you know that if your waist measures more than 40 inches as a man or 35 inches as a woman you’re automatically at a higher risk of certain health issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease?. While it’s not a certain predictor...
Health

How 2 Minutes of Walking After a Meal Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Going for a walk after a meal can help reduce blood sugar levels, even if it's just for a few short minutes, new research shows. The news comes from a meta-analysis, published earlier this year in the journal Sports Medicine, in which researchers analyzed seven different studies to examine how light physical activity like standing and walking affects heart health, including insulin, and blood sugar levels, compared to prolonged periods of sitting.
Healthline

Walking Just 10 Minutes Per Day Can Extend Longevity for People Over 85

Researchers report that people over age 85 can prolong their lives by walking as little as 10 minutes per day. Experts say older adults can exercise safely by walking with another person or exercising in a public place such as a mall. They add that older adults can also get...
Healthline

What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
ohmymag.co.uk

Neglected boy turns orange after adoptive parents force-fed him carrots

If you have ever wondered that the colour of a fruit or a vegetable can literally change your skin colour, then the answer to that question is, yes. This theory was sadly proved by a little 6-year-old boy, who was neglected and abused severely by his own adoptive parents, so much so that he literally turned orange after being force-fed mostly carrots for his meals.
