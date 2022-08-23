ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salix, IA

Corydon Times-Republican

Tayvon Davis hit with life in prison for Sioux City toddler's death

SIOUX CITY — Through depression and fear, Shannon Myers waited four years for Friday. Finally, she told Tayvon Davis, she could begin to move on, knowing he would spend the rest of his life in prison for killing her daughter, Maelynn. "For four years, I let you ruin my...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WATCH NOW: Marvel artist Joey Vazquez gives drawing advice

Marvel comic artist Joey Vazquez gives drawing advice to Trynadi Loonsfoot while critiquing her drawings during a meet and greet at ACME Comics in Sioux City. At Sioux City event, Marvel Comics artist from Early, Iowa pays it forward to aspiring creators. Joey Vazquez's origin story as a comic book...
SIOUX CITY, IA

