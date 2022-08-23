Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service. The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind. Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works...
WBBJ
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
WBBJ
Community pays respects to Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The City of Huntingdon honored a respected member of their community. Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley died on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues came to pay their respects and highlight the impact Kelley made in West Tennessee. “Dale was the embodiment of that motto, serving others needs...
WBBJ
Ina Mae Winsett Knott
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mansfield, TN. 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022 prior to the service. Matthew Knott, Chase Clayton, Austin Kinkead, Chris Page, Buford Taylor, Jaedyn Golden, and Chuck Kinkead. Joseph Martin “Alvis” Winsett and Lillie Mae Lowe Dunlap, both preceded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/22 – 08/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
UT president travels to spread the word about UT Promise
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A statewide tour promoting the University of Tennessee Promise began on Tuesday. UT President Randy Boyd traveled to seven area high schools to increase awareness about the UT Promise program. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.
WBBJ
Redbone’s celebrates 16 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson restaurant threw a party and invited their customers!. Redbone’s Restaurant in Jackson is celebrating another year in business, and held a Sweet 16 party Tuesday evening, celebrating 16 years serving their customers. The restaurant specializes in cuisine made famous in Memphis and New...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
WBBJ
Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September. Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint. You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
WBBJ
THP releases details on fatal I-40 crash near Mile Marker 88
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report on Wednesday’s fatal crash on Interstate 40. The THP report says that a 2019 Ford Transit was traveling in the eastbound lane of the interstate when it crossed the median, leading to a collision with three other vehicles.
WBBJ
HCMC welcomes eight medical students
PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students. The students come from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine back in July, a news release says. The release says after an onboarding process, they began assisting healthcare providers with the HCMC.
WBBJ
Search continues for escaped Chester County jail inmate
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a man who escaped from the Chester County jail on Wednesday. 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for escape from a penal facility. Crayton is described as a black male, approximately 6’3″ tall and weighing about 235...
