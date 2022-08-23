ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times during attempted robbery

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me...
NFL
The Associated Press

Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields had a nightmarish visit to Cleveland as a rookie. This one couldn’t have gone much better. Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.
The Associated Press

Panthers' Darnold, Gonzalez sustain 'significant' injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night. Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven’t determined how much time he’ll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility. The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as his backup. “We’re not sure of the exact length of that injury,” Rhule said Saturday on a videoconference call. “We sent those images to a specialist to gauge it, but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”
