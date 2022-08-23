Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
FOX Sports
Minnesota United plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play
Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup. United is 9-5-4 in Western...
FOX Sports
Quioto and CF Montreal visit the Chicago Fire
CF Montreal (14-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +129, Montreal +201, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against the...
Yardbarker
Red Bulls sign 2022 first-round pick D Matt Nocita
The New York Red Bulls signed defender Matt Nocita, their first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The contract announced Thursday runs through Dec. 31 and includes club options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Nocita, 22, was the seventh overall pick in the draft after four seasons at the U.S....
MLS・
Hailie Mace earns USWNT recall as injury replacement for Kelley O’Hara
Hailie Mace has been added to the U.S. women’s national team roster for its upcoming friendlies against Nigeria, replacing the injured Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara was forced to withdraw from the squad due to what U.S. Soccer called a “lingering hip injury that needs some extended rest.” Mace, 25. has earned her first USWNT call since the team’s identification training camp in December 2019. Prior to that her most recent call was the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which served as qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. Overall, Mace has earned three USWNT caps. Mace is listed on the roster as a defender, though she has played mostly as a midfielder for the Kansas City Current this season. The ex-UCLA star is known for her versatility, which will increase her value to USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. The USWNT will face Nigeria on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, and then on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. RelatedDon't expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soonUSWNT opts for continuity in roster for Nigeria friendliesCatarina Macario, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman represent USWNT on 2022 Ballon d'Or shortlist
San Diego Wave to Break NWSL Attendance Record
The expansion club has sold more than 27,000 tickets for its first match at Snapdragon Stadium against Angel City FC on Sept. 17.
Watch: Amirah Ali scores go-ahead goal for San Diego Wave
Former Rutgers women’s soccer star, Amirah Ali, is starting to make her presence felt in the professional ranks. She has spent her 2022 season with the National Women’s Soccer League’s San Diego Wave FC. On Sunday night, Ali scored in the 66th minute. The Wave were adding pressure in the second half of a tie game. Ali’s teammate and National Team/Olympic star Alex Morgan received a pass in the box. Morgan shot wide, but teammate Makenzy Doniak was ready and kept the ball near the net with a strong header. Ali had crashed the net and put the ball high over...
theScore
Kessel on joining Golden Knights: Nice playing for a team that wants to win
New Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel didn't give the most glowing review of his tenure with the Arizona Coyotes. After three seasons with Arizona, he signed a one-year pact with the Golden Knights worth $1.5 million on Wednesday night. "It's tough. I came in there in a different direction....
NHL・
NHL
Coyotes Announce New ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Atlanta Gladiators
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed a new affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL beginning with the 2022-23 season. The Gladiators previously served as the Ottawa Senators' ECHL affiliate in 2021-2022. "We are very pleased to once...
