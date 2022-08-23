ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Radio ratings have been returned for ‘Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield’

Ratings have been returned for Abbie Chatfield’s 2Day FM radio show, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, and the positive results suggest some truth behind rumours that she may be moving into a breakfast spot to compete against radio royalty, Kyle and Jackie-O. Chatfield’s radio show has increased 0.5 per...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel B
Person
Yung Gravy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Celebrity#The Herald Sun#Southern Cross Austereo
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
MALIBU, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Previews Nate’s Choice Amid Elena’s ‘Romantic Pickle’

Will Hastings choose the “good angel” or upend his life?. Young & Restless’ Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has been making all kinds of moves to cement her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic), including moving into his penthouse apartment, and more recently, making the decision to leave her Ask MD Now podcast at Newman Media to relocate to Chancellor-Winters where her beau works as Devon’s COO. This will put her in close proximity with her ex, but it’s not Elena who is torn…
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Ridge Floors Brooke With a Confession: ‘Taylor and I Kissed’

At Forrester Creations, Steffy fumes to Ridge that the Logans have taken enough from them. It’s time to fight for their family, which means Ridge reuniting with Taylor and Thomas fighting for Douglas. Taylor can appreciate her sense of urgency, especially after all she’s been through but… Steffy cuts her off and they bicker. Thomas sides with Steffy. Taylor shares a close moment with Ridge as she assures, “I’ve got this,” and then leaves with Steffy. Thomas knows he’s putting his father in a difficult position by wanting Douglas with him. He wants the boy to have a wonderful family as he has at Hope’s, except with the Forresters, which is why he’s going to ask if he can move in with Douglas at Eric’s. “In the Forrester home.” Ridge smiles.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’

Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Get To Know: multi-hyphenate pop singer Ayesha Madon

Not content to just be starring in one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix original show’s of the year, Ayesha Madon is also dropping bedroom pop gems like ‘Goldfish’. Before she’ll be seen as Amerie in Heartbreak High, Netflix’s reboot of the beloved 90s show of the same name, Ayesha released her latest single today, a shiny and groovy track that mixes delicate notes of R&B with contemporary bedroom pop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Electronic music icons Caribou finally returning to Australia

Electronic music icons Caribou are finally returning to tour Australia at the end of this year. After appearing at Meredith Music Festival on Saturday, December 10th, the Canadian composer will then perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy