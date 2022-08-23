ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
MY 103.5

[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail

A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
MY 103.5

Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups

Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
MY 103.5

No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich

I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
MY 103.5

Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana

Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
MY 103.5

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
XL Country 100.7

This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.

One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
The Moose 95.1 FM

After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing

A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Rentals Just Hit Wallet Melting Prices

When you're looking to rent an apartment in the Bozeman area, you need lightning-fast reflexes, perfect paperwork, and a ton of money. You'll be forking out far more than the price of an ounce of gold every month. There's another important point to make before we go much further: 1...
MY 103.5

Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand

Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Football Games Televised Throughout Montana in 2022

BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State's entire 2022 football schedule is available on cable systems around Montana, Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday after joining with Bobcat Sports Properties to complete a deal for MSU's first two football games to air on ABC Fox/SWX stations around Montana. Part of...
MY 103.5

Need a Cup of Joe? Bozeman’s Guide For Great Coffee

Locals around here are game for coffee at all times of the day. Need to wake up? Coffee. Need to stay up to study? Coffee. It's a drink that almost everyone loves. The Bozeman area has enough coffee shops to satisfy any coffee lover's needs. We have you covered if you want an americano, mocha, cold brew, or simple drip coffee. Whether you are rushing to work or taking your time to sit down and enjoy your coffee, the coffee houses in Bozeman are amazing.
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

