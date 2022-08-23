Pain Management Devices Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 – Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
internationaltechnology.com
Van Conversion Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2029 Globally, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Van Conversion Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The Van Conversion report acts as a thorough synopsis of the study, analysis, and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the Automotive industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. It presents a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhancing their products which customers will desire to buy.
freightwaves.com
US blocks merger of global container suppliers over market concentration
China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., the largest manufacturer of steel containers used for ocean shipping, has abandoned its intended acquisition of shipping giant Maersk’s refrigerated container manufacturing business after objections from U.S. competition authorities, the Department of Justice said Thursday. A.P. Moller-Maersk agreed in September 2021 to sell...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Fresenius Medical (FMS) Robust Product Portfolio Drives Growth
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. Through its network of over 3,600 dialysis clinics worldwide, the company offers dialysis services and products in more than 120 countries and employs over 109,000 staff in more than 50 countries.
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply: report
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Reasons Deere Can Continue to Outperform the Industrials Sector
Deere can continue to rely on its traditional sources of revenue, but there are a few new sources that make the stock enticing.
Consumer sentiment matters more than inflation and unemployment numbers–and it has never been so bad for so long
No matter how you look at the data, consumer sentiment has been deteriorating, says the Manhattan Institute's Christos Makridis.
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
Taiwan says China drills deepened international solidarity
China's huge military drills around Taiwan have only made allies more determined to visit the island democracy and show solidarity, Taipei's foreign minister Joseph Wu said Friday. Wu said China's show of force had been counter-productive and "there will be more" visits to Taiwan by international dignitaries.
MedicalXpress
Despite flexibility, gig work and insecure income prove harmful to US workers, says new study
Insecure income associated with nontraditional employment known as "gig work" has a negative impact on the overall health and well-being of U.S. workers, according to a new article by researchers from UTHealth Houston. A pre-press version of the findings, which will be published in the September 2022 issue of the...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Regulators Block CIMC's Purchase of Maersk Container Industry
The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has scuttled the proposed merger between Chinese container giant CIMC and Maersk-owned reefer container builder Maersk Container Industry (MCI). Working together with German competition regulators, the DOJ blocked the deal because it would put 90 percent of the world's reefer container production in the hands of Chinese state-controlled enterprises.
Frame Taps June-Mee Hong as Chief Revenue Officer for Asia
Frame, the Culver City, Calif., lifestyle brand, has tapped June-Mee Hong as chief revenue officer for Asia, a new post. Hong brings substantial Asian experience to Frame, having lived in Shanghai and Hong Kong for several years, most recently in her role as managing director, China, for SMCP Group of Brands. When the pandemic led her to return home to the U.S., Hong led her team remotely. Earlier, she worked as a merchant at Neiman Marcus and Tory Burch.
What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand
Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
Assent Exceeds 1,000 Team Members as Company Continues its Unique Rapid Growth
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, celebrated its 1,000-team member milestone today. The company is successfully meeting its double-digit growth goals for 2022. Plans include continued hiring within its five physical offices and expanding remote teams to meet the growing demands of Assent’s complex manufacturing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005257/en/ Assent Inc. Celebrates 1000th Team Member (Graphic: Business Wire)
