Pain Management Devices Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 – Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)

