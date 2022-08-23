Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the...
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an...
Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday. Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting a gunfight.
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes. The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday...
Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
‘Work has not stopped for us’: Madison Engineering shares progress since 2018 major flooding
MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from the Madison’s engineering division are launching a new blog to the showcase changes they’ve made to city infrastructure since severe flooding devastated Madison’s west side four years ago. In August of 2018, flood water breached the homes and streets of Madison’s...
2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. next to see Vision Zero speed limit reductions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says approximately 2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. on Madison’s west side is the next stretch of road that will see speed limit reductions beginning next week as part of the Vision Zero plan. Starting Monday, August 29, Mineral Point Rd....
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
Orton Park Festival brings fun, music to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The corner of Spaight and Ingersoll Streets came alive this weekend with the return of the Orton Park Festival. Now in its 57th year, the festival features fresh food, an arts and crafts sale, quirky traditions and live music. Midday rain stopped the music Saturday, but only temporarily.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago girl last seen Monday
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Police in Mukwonago are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. Officials said Zara Sindler was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in Mukwonago. She has not been in touch with anyone since then which is rare for her. Sindler may be...
Therapy dogs return to Dane County airport after pandemic pause
MADISON, Wis. — Initially put on pause because of the pandemic, a group of furry friends finally returned to the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday to help travelers de-stress. “The public have been asking where the dogs are,” Dane County Regional Airport director of marketing and communications Michael...
Darlington Man Arrested For 2nd OWI in Shullsburg
A man from Darlington was arrested on a drunk driving charge Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Mario Amaya-Baca of Darlington was arrested around 9pm on Highway 11 in Shullsburg for a second offense of OWI. Amaya-Baca was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charge and released.
In the 608: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – You have the power to change lives. News 3 Now is proud to once again partner with the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, August 28th. After going virtual for the past two years the Walk will be held in-person at Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center and proceeds will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.
Browntown Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Green County Deputies responded to Cadiz Township for a report of a domestic dispute around 10 PM on Wednesday night. The investigation resulted in 28-year-old Dylan Riggle, of Browntown, being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property falling under the Wisconsin Domestic Abuse laws. Riggle was jailed pending his initial court appearance or posting of his bond.
