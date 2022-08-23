ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the...
CLINTON, WI
x1071.com

Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday. Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting a gunfight.
WATERTOWN, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes. The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Orton Park Festival brings fun, music to downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The corner of Spaight and Ingersoll Streets came alive this weekend with the return of the Orton Park Festival. Now in its 57th year, the festival features fresh food, an arts and crafts sale, quirky traditions and live music. Midday rain stopped the music Saturday, but only temporarily.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago girl last seen Monday

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Police in Mukwonago are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. Officials said Zara Sindler was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in Mukwonago. She has not been in touch with anyone since then which is rare for her. Sindler may be...
MUKWONAGO, WI
x1071.com

Therapy dogs return to Dane County airport after pandemic pause

MADISON, Wis. — Initially put on pause because of the pandemic, a group of furry friends finally returned to the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday to help travelers de-stress. “The public have been asking where the dogs are,” Dane County Regional Airport director of marketing and communications Michael...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Man Arrested For 2nd OWI in Shullsburg

A man from Darlington was arrested on a drunk driving charge Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Mario Amaya-Baca of Darlington was arrested around 9pm on Highway 11 in Shullsburg for a second offense of OWI. Amaya-Baca was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charge and released.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Madison

MADISON, Wis. – You have the power to change lives. News 3 Now is proud to once again partner with the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, August 28th. After going virtual for the past two years the Walk will be held in-person at Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center and proceeds will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Browntown Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Green County Deputies responded to Cadiz Township for a report of a domestic dispute around 10 PM on Wednesday night. The investigation resulted in 28-year-old Dylan Riggle, of Browntown, being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property falling under the Wisconsin Domestic Abuse laws. Riggle was jailed pending his initial court appearance or posting of his bond.
BROWNTOWN, WI

