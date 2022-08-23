ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
CROSWELL, MI

