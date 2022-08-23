Read full article on original website
AG Nessel: Beware of Scammers Taking Advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:. The...
Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
