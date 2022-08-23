Read full article on original website
There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
The hype for Hogwarts Legacy has been surging again. Following a new trailer at Gamescom, which showcased the Unforgivable Curses (and seemingly a split story path for those who dare venture into the dark arts), the expensive collector’s edition was revealed, and pre-orders went live, sending fans into a frenzy.
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story is now multiplayer thanks to a new mod from a team of creators who wanted to cause chaos in Los Santos without having chaos caused for them in the Online mode. Though Grand Theft Auto V is now nine whole years old, there are...
A portion of the trailblazing actor's ashes will travel to deep space later this year. Along for the journey are remains of the show's creator and another star from the series.
Indie developer Squid In A Box, real name Rob Hale, sadly passed away earlier this month as a result of cancer complications. Following their death, as PC Gamer writes, their games, the arcade twin-stick shooters Waves and Waves 2: Notorious, have been made free to download on Steam as “a parting gift”.
Dead Island 2 was finally re-revealed at last night’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom. Watch out The Callisto Protocol, because Dead Island 2 also claims to be the goriest game ever made. The title is set to release on 3 February 2023, which falls almost a decade after the game was announced back in 2014. Dead Island 2 has had a pretty rocky development journey, but a new leak has unveiled an earlier incarnation of the title.
We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
ICYMI is GAMINGbible's simple way of highlighting a game that's not quite brand new, maybe as much as a few months old, but that we've been playing and loving, and we really want to tell you about it. Cult of the Lamb released earlier this month and has already generated...
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
Recently the music legend, Ozzy Osbourne, posted a picture of him riding a white horse on Twitter with the caption, “Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse.” However, there’s a back story that many fans don’t know about — the legend of Ozzy Osbourne and the talking horse.
When it comes to constructing a swanky gaming PC, people have loads of options. A lot of the time, most of the effort goes into choosing and fitting the inside components, of course - you don’t really want to make an entire PC from scratch that isn’t powerful enough to run all the games you want to play.
The latest combat trailer for Atomic Heart is bombastically bizarre. All of the trailers for this immersive sci-fi shooter have been odd in their own ways but this one scratches our brain in the best way. Atomic Heart is like someone dropped BioShock, Metro and Prey into a blender and...
Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
Talking in an interview with Total Film, Dwayne Johnson is confident that a DC Comics and Marvel crossover is possible and that the two publishers should make the most of their rosters of heroes and villains to satisfy both of their fanbases. Slated to release in October, Black Adam sees...
Earlier this year, the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which went down, uh, slightly poorly, to say the least. With a critic rating of just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the worst rated movie of the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise. Take a look...
As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
