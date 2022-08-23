ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' $300 Collector's Edition Revealed And Explained

There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome

We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show

Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Arts#Morality#Curses#Video Game
GAMINGbible

Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good

Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider

Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leaked Gameplay From Original 2012 'Dead Island 2' Surfaces Online

Dead Island 2 was finally re-revealed at last night’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom. Watch out The Callisto Protocol, because Dead Island 2 also claims to be the goriest game ever made. The title is set to release on 3 February 2023, which falls almost a decade after the game was announced back in 2014. Dead Island 2 has had a pretty rocky development journey, but a new leak has unveiled an earlier incarnation of the title.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Finally Gets A Full Trailer With Gameplay

We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New Lord Of The Rings Keyboards Are Works Of Art

When it comes to constructing a swanky gaming PC, people have loads of options. A lot of the time, most of the effort goes into choosing and fitting the inside components, of course - you don’t really want to make an entire PC from scratch that isn’t powerful enough to run all the games you want to play.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Fans Divided Over Music Choice For New 'The Rings Of Power' Trailer

Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
ENTERTAINMENT
GAMINGbible

Jurassic World Director Opens Up About An R-Rated Franchise

Earlier this year, the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which went down, uh, slightly poorly, to say the least. With a critic rating of just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the worst rated movie of the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise. Take a look...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

What Comes In Each 'Dead Island 2' Edition Revealed By Developer

As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

