'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle
Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
'Dune: Awakening' MMO Announcement Met With Heavy Scepticism By Gamers
Yesterday’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom was full of exciting announcements. Dead Island 2 and New Tales From The Borderlands were officially unveiled, plus we got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game’s February release. That being said, not all announced titles were met with a warm reception and fans are particularly sceptical about Dune: Awakening.
Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show
Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good
Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Expansion Teased And Fans Are Losing It
Cyberpunk 2077 has had quite the journey. It’s no secret that upon release, CD Projekt’s latest title was a bug-ridden mess. The game was partially pulled from sale but after a major update earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to its potential. With the game now in a decent state, fans are looking ahead to the upcoming DLC which is rumoured to land next year.
Upcoming 'Lies Of P' Gets Moody And Atmospheric Gameplay Trailer
There are so many new announcements to catch up on thanks to Opening Night Live. In case you missed it, Gamescom has officially kicked off in style. We got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy - which is looking far creepier than I anticipated - plus Sony announced the DualSense Edge controller. Amidst all of the high-profile reveals though, a new IP has become the standout star of the entire event. I’m talking about Lies Of P.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Shows Unforgivable Curses And Dark Arts
During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.
'GTA 5' Story Mode Can Now Be Played In Co-Op Multiplayer
Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story is now multiplayer thanks to a new mod from a team of creators who wanted to cause chaos in Los Santos without having chaos caused for them in the Online mode. Though Grand Theft Auto V is now nine whole years old, there are...
What Comes In Each 'Dead Island 2' Edition Revealed By Developer
As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
New Lord Of The Rings Keyboards Are Works Of Art
When it comes to constructing a swanky gaming PC, people have loads of options. A lot of the time, most of the effort goes into choosing and fitting the inside components, of course - you don’t really want to make an entire PC from scratch that isn’t powerful enough to run all the games you want to play.
‘Planet Of Lana’, Coming To Game Pass, Is A Beautiful Puzzler For ‘Inside’ Fans
Coming in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series consoles and that old One you’ve still got creaking away under the TV, Planet of Lana is a gorgeous-looking side-on puzzle-platformer that mixes incredibly attractive visuals - think Breath of the Wild by way of Studio Ghibli - with some surprisingly brutal one-hit-kill enemy encounters that are akin to the grisly deaths of Limbo or Inside. Playing it at Gamescom 2022, I’m immediately smitten - and as a day one title on Game Pass, it’s one that I know I’ll be catching up with again as soon as it drops.
Jurassic World Director Opens Up About An R-Rated Franchise
Earlier this year, the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which went down, uh, slightly poorly, to say the least. With a critic rating of just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the worst rated movie of the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise. Take a look...
Here’s Everything We Hope To See In ‘The Last Of Us Part 1’
The Last of Us Part I needs to impress. We’re mere weeks away from the release of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake and just like most fans, I’ve got mixed emotions. For the most part, I’ve championed the idea of a remake ever since the rumours began. Sure, The Last of Us doesn’t need a remake yet naturally, I’m intrigued by what promises to be the “definitive” way to experience my favourite game. On the other hand, there’s been a lot of resistance to Part I and I get it. Shiny new graphics are great, but The Last of Us Part I can’t rely on those alone. The remake needs to justify its £70 price tag.
'Elden Ring' Player Beats Malenia While Level One Playing With One Hand
An Elden Ring player has triumphed over Malenia, Blade of Miquella while their Tarnished was a mere Level 1 and they were using only one hand on the controller. Because the game wasn't gruelling enough. I totally get pushing your skills to the limit in games. I've had flatmates look...
'Skyrim' Mod Adds Six New Islands, Is The Size Of A Full DLC
Not to alarm anyone, but we’re now three quarters of the way through 2022, and we’re still no closer to knowing when the next Elder Scrolls game is going to release. Sure, we know it’s happening, and we did know it was going to take years to come out, but it’d still be nice to be shown even a little peek. Come on, Todd Howard, you know you want to.
'Hogwarts Legacy' $300 Collector's Edition Revealed And Explained
There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Finally Gets A Full Trailer With Gameplay
We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
'Age Of Empires 4' Is Free To Play Right Now, Here's How
This year has seen some pretty significant gaming anniversaries, from 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, to 30 years of Kirby and Mario Kart - there’s even Final Fantasy’s 35th birthday in December. Also on that important birthday list is the Age of Empires series, which will be turning 25 in October.
Ubisoft Are Working On A Blade Game With Marvel, Rumour Says
There’s a whole host of Marvel games currently in the works - from the upcoming PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2, to Marvel’s Wolverine and the unfortunately delayed tactical RPG Midnight Suns (which is now set to release sometime before March next year, rather than 7 October). Take a look...
