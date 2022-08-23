The Last of Us Part I needs to impress. We’re mere weeks away from the release of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake and just like most fans, I’ve got mixed emotions. For the most part, I’ve championed the idea of a remake ever since the rumours began. Sure, The Last of Us doesn’t need a remake yet naturally, I’m intrigued by what promises to be the “definitive” way to experience my favourite game. On the other hand, there’s been a lot of resistance to Part I and I get it. Shiny new graphics are great, but The Last of Us Part I can’t rely on those alone. The remake needs to justify its £70 price tag.

