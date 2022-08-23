ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Taylor Swift is So ’70s in Disco Heels After New Album Announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 Afterparty

Taylor Swift took a sparkly step forward for the MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty in New York City — immediately following the announcement of the title, cover and October 21 release date for her highly-anticipated tenth album, “Midnights.” While arriving at Fleur Room for the occasion, Swift wore a navy satin Moschino minidress with a sweetheart bodice. Giving the piece a burst of whimsical glamour was sparkling crystal trim on its neckline and upper straps, as well as glittering silver star embellishments. Swift completed her look with a furry white jacket and diamond drop earrings, finishing her outfit with a burst...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy