Saints Row [2022] - Review
The Saints Row reboot has shown up and gone are the times of the 'Third Street Saints'. I have been standing by to get into this game since its announcement as I have been an avid fan of the franchise and have thoroughly played all the titles they have pumped out through the years. And thanks to our friends at Express Games, we had the option to get our hands on the game before the release.
Saints Row collectibles locations
Scattered around Saints Row’s Santo Ileso are 115 collectibles for you to find and photograph — they all have a blue glow on them as you approach. Once you snap a picture of each one, you’ll be able to decorate the church with reproductions of them. In...
Saints Row Takes Big Step Back, Becoming Unremarkable GTA Clone
Saints Row has always lived in the shadow of the mighty Grand Theft Auto, and the 2022 reboot of Saints is unlikely to help the open-world crime game escape. This entry, which is set to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 23, tries to give the franchise a new lease on life, but it just falls flat.
I played the new Saints Row – it was so bad it made me more excited for GTA 6
IT’S been almost ten years since GTA 5 launched and it’s still one of the best-selling games, week in, week out. That’s because nobody does it like Rockstar. I hoped that the launch of Saints Row would tide me over until the next Rockstar game. After all, it’s another open-world crime game where you steal cars, fire guns, and roam around a virtual recreation of an American state.
'Destiny 2' Arc 3.0 Guide: Flashbang Titan Build
The Arc 3.0 update unlocked all of the grenades for every class in "Destiny 2," but no one can use them quite like how Titans can. Thanks to one of the class' new aspects, Titans can take full advantage of Arc grenades in a similar way to how Solar Warlocks use Solar grenades. So far, the community hasn't discovered any build that is as powerful as Starfire Warlock, but Strikers have their own flavor of chaos to offer using empowered flashbangs.
Now Available On Game Pass Is The Most Awful Elder Scrolls Game
Battlespire, probably the weakest Elder Scrolls game, has been added to PC Game Pass as part of the QuakeCon released this week by the newly formed Microsoft subsidiary id Software and Bethesda. Arena, Daggerfall, Redguard, and other Elder Scrolls games from the 1990s were finally added to Steam. I don’t...
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do
A new Destiny 2 season means new Exotics, but Season of Plunder has added a surprise twist. In addition to usual Exotic armor pieces, seasonal Exotic, and raid Exotic, Guardians who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass will get a new Exotic auto rifle immediately. Usually, Expansion pre-order Exotics like Osteo Striga and No Time To Explain don’t arrive in-game until the expansion’s launch.
Saints Row Video Review
Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Google Stadia. "For a game that gives us so much freedom to be exactly who we want to be via its superb customisation options, it’s odd that Saints Row itself struggles to forge its own identity when it comes to the types of wanton criminal activities it makes available to us. There’s definitely no shortage of shallow shoot ‘em up thrills to be had here, but it’s a very familiar and uninspired brand of sandbox fun that’s unlikely to wow anybody who’s played a Saints Row game before, much less a GTA. There are a few spectacular story moments and the city of Santo Ileso serves as a sprawling new playground full of surprisingly antiquated and non-interactive amusements, but the distinct lack of new gameplay ideas – and the frequency with which some of its least interesting ones are reused – means this Saints Row feels more like a repetitive retread than a proper reboot. It’s definitely a new gang of Saints, but they’re guilty of the same old sins."
Here’s how to make money in Saints Row
Being the Boss in Saints Row is all about growing your gang and conquering over the city off Santo Ileso. But willpower and combat skills can only get you so far. What you really need to take over the world is money, which can be harder to come by than you might think.
Pinocchio-meets-Bloodborne action RPG Lies of P coming 2023, day one on Game Pass
Lies of P, the upcoming action role-playing game that combines the story of Pinocchio with the vibes and gameplay of Bloodborne, is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023, publisher Neowiz confirmed Tuesday in a new gameplay trailer revealed at Gamescom. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft confirmed.
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Here's why Elden Ring enemies stab you every time you try to heal
The AI's basically cheating, but not the way you think
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
The best Skyrim mods you can use right now to upgrade the game
Skyrim mods for fixing bugs, upgrading graphics, and more
Bloodborne-like Lies of P continues to impress in 12 minutes of new gameplay
Another 12 minutes of Lies of P gameplay footage have emerged, and this Pinocchio-themed Soulslike continues to defy expectations. After stunning the crowd at Gamescom with another gorgeous gameplay trailer, Lies of P is back with even more new gameplay, this time courtesy of an IGN hands-on preview. Here we get a more candid look at the game, showing the player traipsing around dangerous environments, dodge-rolling around enemies, and since this is a Soulslike after all, dying. Check it out:
Live-service games need to respect their dedicated players more
Sea of Thieves recently received its long-awaited “Captaincy” update, packed with features that hopeful pirates have been clamoring for since the game launched in 2018. You can now name your ship and decorate it with custom trinkets and cosmetics — simple but appreciated stuff like that. But...
Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Watch it here this afternoon
Gamescom — the world’s largest video games exposition — officially begins Wednesday, Aug. 24. Virtually, the fun starts Tuesday afternoon EDT with a two-hour Opening Night Live streaming presentation hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley. The show starts at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and...
Fallout 4 and New Vegas veterans team up to make new open world RPG Wyrdsong
Jeff Gardiner (Skyrim, Fallout 4) and Charles Staples (Fallout: New Vegas) are cooking up a fantasy RPG at a new studio, Something Wicked Games. For years Fallout fans have been clamoring for another team-up between Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment to produce a new Fallout game. That's still not in the cards (despite Microsoft now owning both studios), but an announcement at Gamescom's Opening Night Live might be the next best thing.
