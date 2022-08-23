Read full article on original website
Here are all the skills in Saints Row
Saints Row offers multiple avenues to customize your gangster throughout your playthrough. One of the key ways you’ll do this is with combat skills, which you’ll earn via leveling up. In this Saints Row guide, we’ll go over all the game’s skills, tell you what they do, and...
Saints Row beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks
Saints Row’s 2022 reboot takes you to the city of Santo Ileso, a small open world that’s filled with skyscrapers, run-down buildings, rival gangs, and deserts. This new Saints Row feels like it’s been ripped straight from the 2010s, but it does have some modern bits and bobs to add some complexity.
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do
A new Destiny 2 season means new Exotics, but Season of Plunder has added a surprise twist. In addition to usual Exotic armor pieces, seasonal Exotic, and raid Exotic, Guardians who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass will get a new Exotic auto rifle immediately. Usually, Expansion pre-order Exotics like Osteo Striga and No Time To Explain don’t arrive in-game until the expansion’s launch.
Fallout 76’s gray market ‘couriers’ fix what Bethesda won’t
Fallout 76 is the current flagship game in the Fallout franchise, and Bethesda has continued to patch up the holes from its rough launch and regularly adds new content. But as the developers continue onward with expansions like a postapocalyptic Pittsburgh, the game’s communities create their own content and structure. Some players have built private Worlds and run a role-play endeavor, while others have established complex networks for “couriers” to sell high-end items in the game without getting scammed.
Bungie won’t remove any more Destiny 2 expansions
In the course of making a long-running live service game, sometimes wildly unpopular decisions must be made. Consider Destiny 2’s “sunsetting” practice: For the past two years, starting with 2020’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has removed expansion content, largely, the studio said, for technical reasons. The cuts were made to reduce bloat in the massive online shooter and make it perform better as Bungie added new locations and features. This started in 2020, when Bungie removed almost all of the original Destiny 2 content — including the base campaign — and last year it removed the Forsaken campaign, largely considered the expansion where Destiny 2 truly arrived. This meant not only story campaigns disappeared, but also entire locations, and the activities players could pursue on them.
Game studio says publisher exploited them to get a ‘diversity fund,’ and kept the money
Upcoming adventure title A Space for the Unbound is delayed indefinitely after Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio allege that publisher PQube Games exploited the studio for financial gain. The developers posted a joint statement to the game’s official Twitter account, which reads, in part:. Earlier this year we discovered...
Saints Row review: This open-world reboot is Grand Theft Adequate
“Saints Row is a perfectly fine open-world game. Just don't expect any surprises, as the reboot lacks much character.”. Where do you take a series once it jumps the shark repeatedly? This is a question the creators of TV shows like Happy Days, The Simpsons, and The Office have asked themselves after years of constant escalation and is a question game developer Volition dealt with while crafting the new Saints Row. The Saints Row series became increasingly ridiculous over time until Saints Row IV capped things off with the addition of superpowers and a DLC set in Hell. While Volition needed to find a way to top itself once again with a reboot featuring a new story, cast, and city, it didn’t. Instead, it settled for making Saints Row perfectly adequate.
