In the course of making a long-running live service game, sometimes wildly unpopular decisions must be made. Consider Destiny 2’s “sunsetting” practice: For the past two years, starting with 2020’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has removed expansion content, largely, the studio said, for technical reasons. The cuts were made to reduce bloat in the massive online shooter and make it perform better as Bungie added new locations and features. This started in 2020, when Bungie removed almost all of the original Destiny 2 content — including the base campaign — and last year it removed the Forsaken campaign, largely considered the expansion where Destiny 2 truly arrived. This meant not only story campaigns disappeared, but also entire locations, and the activities players could pursue on them.

