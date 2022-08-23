Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 season 2 introduces a brand new bloke with a right proper gun
Battlefield 2042 has been through the ringer, but after a dramatic scaling back in scope and ambition, the devs at DICE are looking to get back to business as usual for the troubled multiplayer shooter. The game’s forthcoming season 2, titled Master of Arms, moves the focus away from game-wide shakeups in the interest of a good old-fashioned content drop.
Polygon
How to earn Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s 18th season is here, and it’s filled with pirate lords to take down and plenty of booty to collect. But to get that loot in Season of Plunder, you’ll need to jump through more hoops than in the past few seasons. Instead of grinding one activity before jumping into a more narrative-focused secondary activity, you’ll be jumping from Ketchcrash, to Expeditions, to Pirate Hideouts.
Polygon
How to unlock Island Sanctuary in FFXIV
Travel to your new home away from home in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s Island Sanctuary, now available in patch 6.2. You’ll create your own paradise filled with your own house, minions, and animals. Our FFXIV guide will show you how to unlock your Island Sanctuary. Island Sanctuary is...
Polygon
Treasure Beacon and Cryptic Quatrains pirate riddle guide for Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is all about pirates, and what’s more pirate-like than finding a riddle hidden in a bottle? Well that’s the gist behind Season of Plunder’s new Treasure Beacon quests, which will take you on a riddle-filled adventure around the Sol system. In this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new subclass, destination, and info on the next season have seemingly leaked before today's Destiny 2 showcase
In advance of the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase later on today, lots of Lightfall (opens in new tab)images have surfaced via the Destiny 2 leaks discord (opens in new tab). Before we start, though, if you don't want to see any spoilers for Lightfall or Season 18, which also starts later today, you should probably leave now.
dotesports.com
How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (male) be Shiny?
For Aug. 23, 2022, male Nidoran will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (male) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Shiny Nidoran (female) was available two weeks ago, so if you’re trying to hunt one of those, you’ll have to hope that an event boosts their spawn rate in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do
A new Destiny 2 season means new Exotics, but Season of Plunder has added a surprise twist. In addition to usual Exotic armor pieces, seasonal Exotic, and raid Exotic, Guardians who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass will get a new Exotic auto rifle immediately. Usually, Expansion pre-order Exotics like Osteo Striga and No Time To Explain don’t arrive in-game until the expansion’s launch.
Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
Polygon
Saints Row collectibles locations
Scattered around Saints Row’s Santo Ileso are 115 collectibles for you to find and photograph — they all have a blue glow on them as you approach. Once you snap a picture of each one, you’ll be able to decorate the church with reproductions of them. In...
Watch: Top5Gaming’s “17 Times Fortnite Got Scammed”
Fortnite fans feel scammed by the game prior to the Dragon Ball arrival. Fortnite has had a rough summer, and with the season coming to a close sooner rather than later, it’s not surprising that some fans are beyond dissatisfied with the game. They saved their season by adding not only Dragon Ball characters at the end of the season but also the Dragon Ball Mythics.
Polygon
Here are all the skills in Saints Row
Saints Row offers multiple avenues to customize your gangster throughout your playthrough. One of the key ways you’ll do this is with combat skills, which you’ll earn via leveling up. In this Saints Row guide, we’ll go over all the game’s skills, tell you what they do, and...
The Callisto Protocol: Everything we know about the sci-fi survival horror from Dead Space veterans
The former PUBG-universe horror game no longer attached to PUBG.
Polygon
The original Destiny’s best raid comes to Destiny 2 on Friday
During the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie revealed next year’s expansion, Lightfall, as well as Destiny 2: Season of Plunder, which launched Tuesday afternoon. One of the biggest announcements, however, was the reveal of Bungie’s second raid reprisal in Destiny 2. King’s Fall, the original Destiny’s biggest and best raid, is officially coming to Destiny 2 on Aug. 26.
Polygon
How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s new four-star Dendro character, Collei, is available for free for a limited time through the “Graven Innocence” event. She’s featured in Tighnari and Zhongli’s banner as a rate-up four-star character, but if you don’t want to spend your precious Primogems to get her, you can nab her for free.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
International Business Times
'Path Of Exile': 4 Useful Early Game Vendor Recipes
The path to getting all of the shiniest pieces of loot in "Path of Exile" is a long and arduous one, especially for new players or those who are just getting their new league characters out into the open. Trudging through the early parts of the game can be a...
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Comments / 0