Americans are being charged £24 for this bowl of 'fish and chips'
New York city foodies are calling this the best plate of fish and chips around.But Brits who've seen photographs of it think it looks anything but appetizing.For $29 (£24) back in Blighty, you could get three portions of cod, deep-fried in a golden batter, atop an abundant bed of fat chips.Or, for the same price, you could come to New York, and pick up a single bowl of approximately 15 super-crispy looking chips topped with a piece of fish which most Brits would agree could use a few minutes less in the fryer. ...
