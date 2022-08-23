ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Trevor Immelman takes you inside the Masters Champions Dinner

The Masters Champions dinner has been a fixture on Augusta National’s calendar since 1952, when Ben Hogan thought it would be a good idea to get all the Masters winners together for a meal before the start of each year’s tournament. The event has since grown in stature...
Former child star Lucy Li clinches LPGA Tour card for 2023

Eight years ago, Lucy Li made history as the youngest person to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 11. This week, she mathematically clinched her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. “It’s great,” Li said. “Just to officially...
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
Justin Lower lost PGA Tour card, LIV might help get it back

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion in the final tournament of the regular season. Needing a par on the final hole to finish among the top 125, Lower ran his 60-footer some 6 feet by and missed for a three-putt bogey. He finished at No. 127 and was in tears when he said, “It sucks to come up this short.” Thanks to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Lower is among players who might get a reprieve. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan notified players in an Aug. 12 memo that the policy board decided eligibility for the next season (which starts Sept. 12) would not be finalized until after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything

ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA

Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup

The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale

As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship. Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
