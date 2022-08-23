ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion in the final tournament of the regular season. Needing a par on the final hole to finish among the top 125, Lower ran his 60-footer some 6 feet by and missed for a three-putt bogey. He finished at No. 127 and was in tears when he said, “It sucks to come up this short.” Thanks to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Lower is among players who might get a reprieve. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan notified players in an Aug. 12 memo that the policy board decided eligibility for the next season (which starts Sept. 12) would not be finalized until after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO