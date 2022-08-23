Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Even players who have won the FedEx Cup say the playoffs probably need some tweaking
ATLANTA — It’s not quite there yet. That’s the consensus from the players at East Lake who are taking part in the fourth year of the Tour Championship’s staggered-start format. In 2019, the PGA Tour introduced a handicapping system to structure the leaderboard for the 30...
Collin Morikawa Far Behind Despite Strong Opening Round
Former Cal golfer 10 shots behind FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler, who has a big lead
PGA Tour makes sweeping changes, won’t welcome back LIV players
The PGA Tour is overhauling its schedule and boosting its prize pool in response to a players meeting last week
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta. Scheffler made par on four of his first five holes Thursday at East Lake Golf Club....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Golf.com
Trevor Immelman takes you inside the Masters Champions Dinner
The Masters Champions dinner has been a fixture on Augusta National’s calendar since 1952, when Ben Hogan thought it would be a good idea to get all the Masters winners together for a meal before the start of each year’s tournament. The event has since grown in stature...
Golf Channel
Former child star Lucy Li clinches LPGA Tour card for 2023
Eight years ago, Lucy Li made history as the youngest person to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 11. This week, she mathematically clinched her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. “It’s great,” Li said. “Just to officially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
The Falcons preseason finale can actually provide some clarity in these 3 areas
Jon Chuckery joins his Wade Ford Tailgate Show Cohost Hugh Douglas and details three aspects he hopes he can find clarity on during Saturday’s Falcons preseason finale.
Justin Lower lost PGA Tour card, LIV might help get it back
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion in the final tournament of the regular season. Needing a par on the final hole to finish among the top 125, Lower ran his 60-footer some 6 feet by and missed for a three-putt bogey. He finished at No. 127 and was in tears when he said, “It sucks to come up this short.” Thanks to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Lower is among players who might get a reprieve. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan notified players in an Aug. 12 memo that the policy board decided eligibility for the next season (which starts Sept. 12) would not be finalized until after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
ESPN
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA
Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
Golf Channel
Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup
The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
Golf Channel
Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale
As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship. Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
Comments / 0