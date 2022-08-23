Read full article on original website
[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail
A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Students, New and Old, Tell Us Why They Chose Montana State
Choosing a college to attend is a big decision. Whether you want to stay close to home, choose a school based on a certain program, or try something new, there is a college for everyone. Montana State University welcomed back new & returning students this week, and everyone is in...
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people; I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, some of these experiences happened when I...
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
Made With Love! Ultimate Guide to Bozeman’s Most Irresistible Pie
Fall is right around the corner, and if you're craving a slice of delicious homemade pie, we're here to help. Once the weather starts cooling down, there's nothing that beats a hot cup of coffee and a warm slice of pie. As Forrest Gump would say, those two things go together like peas and carrots. Some traditional Fall favorites include apple pie and pumpkin pie, but your pie options are far from limited in the Bozeman area.
Legendary Musician Enjoys Long, Strange Trip in Montana
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
4 Ways to be a Better, Smarter Tourist in Montana
No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that lists of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler but perhaps same some money too? Yes.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
