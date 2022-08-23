Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Grace Kinstler Releases Powerful New Song ‘Pray For You’
American Idol Season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler has released a new song called “Pray For You.” It’s a powerhouse ballad that shows off Grace’s amazing voice. She shared insight into the song’s meaning on Instagram. Grace Kinstler Releases New Song ‘Pray For You’. “I...
deseret.com
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Texas church apologizes, agrees to pay damages for unauthorized ‘Christian’ production of ‘Hamilton’
A Texas church responsible for the unauthorized “Christian” production of “Hamilton” apologized to those involved in its creation, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, for its staging of the hit musical and will pay for any damages. In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, The Door McAllen Church...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guitar.com
John Mayer reveals a Walt Grace major motion picture is in development
John Mayer has cheekily dropped one hell of a bombshell – his song Walt Grace is due to become a major motion picture. Mayer revealed the news last Sunday (21 August) during his set at Rise for the River, a live streamed concert at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, to raise money for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund.
River Phoenix's Mom, Sister Pay Tribute to Late Actor on His Birthday: 'He Remains a Guiding Light'
River Phoenix's family members are remembering him on what would've been his 52nd birthday. On Tuesday, the late actor's mother Arlyn "Heart" Phoenix shared a throwback black-and-white photo of herself and River alongside a heartfelt caption that began, "On August 23, 1970, at 12:03 PM in a little town called Madras in Oregon, I became a mother."
Kerrang
Listen: Action/Adventure have covered Taylor Swift
Less than a month on from releasing their fun rendition of WILLOW, Tyler Cole and The Anxiety’s viral single Meet Me At Our Spot, Action/Adventure have shared another new cover. This time the band have tackled Taylor Swift’s The Last Great American Dynasty, with Oren Trace enthusing: “Folklore was...
Luke Bryan Speaks on How ‘Country On’ Video Touches ‘Heartstrings’ of ‘Hard-Working Americans’
You can make the claim that Luke Bryan found the perfect anthem devoted to blue-collar workers. And “Country On” celebrates almost all the professions from farmers, truck drivers and soldiers to bartenders, songwriters and cops. Bryan released the single right before the Fourth of July weekend. It made...
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0