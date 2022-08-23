Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Autism Speaks holds 2022 Chef Gala
Autism Speaks held its 2022 Cleveland Chef Gala Aug. 4 at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and tastings from over 20 restaurants and chefs. Tastings were inspired by the organization’s “Culinary Champions,” who are local children and young adults on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Temple Israel Ner Tamid rabbi recalled as ‘loving,’ ‘creative,’ ‘energetic’
Anyone who knew Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg was lucky and better for it, according to his children, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg and Rachel Eisenberg. The rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg died Aug. 17. He was 91. “Our father was a renaissance man,” said Rachel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Berman to conduct Shaarey Tikvah High Holy Days services
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah hired Cantor Laura Berman for the High Holy Days. She will join Rabbi Scott Roland and choir director Peter Clausen for services. Berman is a member and a leader within the Cantors Assembly and received a Masters of Sacred Music degree, a diploma of hazzan and a Masters of Jewish Education degree from the Jewish Theological Seminar, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Allie Levin
From the sets of Marvel films produced on the streets of Cleveland, to Hollywood and back, Allie Levin finds telling the stories of young Cleveland residents more meaningful than her work in commercial film. Levin, a communications specialist at Youth Opportunities Unlimited in Cleveland, said she enjoys working with teens...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pollack named performing arts director at CMA
The Cleveland Museum of Art appointed Gabriel Pollack as director of performing arts. He will begin the new role Oct. 17. In his new role at the CMA, Pollack will be responsible for overseeing the internationally recognized performing arts program at the CMA and its satellite locations, including Transformer Station and Community Arts Center on Cleveland’s near west side, according to an Aug. 22 news release announcing his hiring. Under Pollack’s leadership, the performing arts program will continue to include concerts from classical to contemporary music, will feature global music traditions as well as dance and will expand to include a wider range of offerings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dr. Allie Effron
Dr. Allie Effron of Orange finds giving back to Cleveland an important part of her life as a mother, a pediatrician and a community member. Raised in the Cleveland Jewish community, becoming a bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, Effron graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2009 and her medical degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus in 2013. She attends Temple Emanu El with her husband, Stuart Ostro, and their infant son, Reuben.
Cleveland Jewish News
Norman Glazer
Norman Glazer views his work in real estate development as an extension of his life as a Jew. As vice president of investments at Goldberg Companies Inc. in Beachwood, he oversees an investment portfolio covering 12,000 existing and to-be-built apartment units across Greater Cleveland and in the Southeast. “We’re improving...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ari Feiger
Between working full time as a senior asset management analyst at the NRP Group in Cleveland and being a father to daughters, Yakira and Orly, University Heights resident Ari Feiger still finds time to connect with and give back to the community he calls home. Originally from Skokie, Ill., where...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaplan to receive Engage! Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award
Ira Kaplan, executive chairman and member of the executive committee at Benesch, will be awarded the Engage! Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award during the Generation NEXT Awards Sept. 29. “Ira was not only a wonderful Board Chair, but a terrific mentor to me personally,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Emmanuel Sanders
Prior to moving to Beachwood and practicing product liability law at Ulmer & Berne in Cleveland, Emmanuel Sanders, 35, spent a year working as judicial clerk to Justice Neal Hendel in the Supreme Court of Israel. In Israel, he researched and helped draft opinions for the American-trained lawyer-turned-justice, looking to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sydney Ungar
Sydney Ungar often jokes and calls herself a “professional Jew” as she has dedicated her work to helping others create a relationship with Judaism and develop their Jewish identity. For the past year, the 27-year-old has served as the youth director and the director of The Bridge at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Madelyn Grant
Growing up with a father who is a criminal defense attorney, Madelyn Grant’s childhood dinner conversations often revolved around his cases. “I would go to court with him whenever I could,” Grant said. “When I was home from college, I would sit in on his trials.”. Now...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blue Angels pilot with Cleveland ties to fly at Labor Day air show at Burke
As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Right type of tzedakah
“If there will be a poor person among you … you shall not harden your heart or clench your hand from giving to your poor brother. Rather, you should open your hand to him, and you should lend him what he needs, whatever he is lacking.” (Deuteronomy 15:7-8)
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls
Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Elana Perlin
As a lifelong educator, Elana Perlin found her calling in Jewish education after spending a year trying out a few other things after college. She came to Cleveland seven years ago to work as the middle school Tanach teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and now serves as the director of Judaic studies at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ryan Levine
For Ryan Levine, being a part of a community and building relationships with others, whether socially or professionally, serves as his motivation to get involved. The 35-year-old director of financial analysis at Creekside Financial Advisors stays connected to the Jewish community as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division board chair and serving on the board of trustees.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lexy Elk
Family is a major motivator for Pepper Pike resident Lexy Elk. Growing up in the Elk family, known for the Cleveland-based injury law firm Elk & Elk led by her father, Art, and his brother, David, she has always known that community involvement and working to make the world a better place is paramount.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gottliebs to dedicate Torah to B’nai Jeshurun in parents’ memory
The Gottlieb family will dedicate a new Torah scroll to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Sept. 4 in memory of their parents, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb. Long time members and now with three generations at the Pepper Pike synagogue, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb will be honored by their three sons, Jerry, Jeff and Alan Gottlieb.
Cleveland Jewish News
Carver, Captains partner to help end hunger
Carver Financial Services, Inc. in Mentor and the Lake County Captains will team up to host the 33rd annual food drive and client appreciation event at Classic Park in Eastlake Aug. 26. Donations will be made to End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County. “With higher inflation, many families are...
