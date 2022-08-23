The Cleveland Museum of Art appointed Gabriel Pollack as director of performing arts. He will begin the new role Oct. 17. In his new role at the CMA, Pollack will be responsible for overseeing the internationally recognized performing arts program at the CMA and its satellite locations, including Transformer Station and Community Arts Center on Cleveland’s near west side, according to an Aug. 22 news release announcing his hiring. Under Pollack’s leadership, the performing arts program will continue to include concerts from classical to contemporary music, will feature global music traditions as well as dance and will expand to include a wider range of offerings.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO