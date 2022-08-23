ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Notre Dame Freshmen Jaden Mickey & Benjamin Morrison Impressing Peers

Cornerback depth has been hard to come by at Notre Dame over the last few years, but the Fighting Irish seem to be turning a corner. TaRiq Bracy, Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis will lead the Notre Dame cornerback group in 2022 as all three are battled tested and bring a wealth of experience to the Irish secondary.
Notre Dame, Mickens Breed Healthy Culture Amidst Competition

Perhaps more than any other position in football, cornerback requires a competitive edge and unshakable confidence. At Notre Dame, their dominating mindsets must be set throughout the offseason, but especially in fall camp, which is where the team forms its identity. “We want to win everything. If you’re competing, you’ve...
Hit & Hustle | Notre Dame Offensive Skill Position Preview

ISD's Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama discuss the latest happenings around Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish prepare for Ohio State. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for...
