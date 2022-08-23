Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO