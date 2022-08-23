For some perspective on Tottenham’s start to the season, it is worth recalling how they began the last. Four league games in, they had won the first three but lost the fourth, going down 3-0 away at Crystal Palace. It was at that point that the faint and fleeting sense that something worthwhile could come of the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment fell away, and everyone remembered why it had been considered an underwhelming appointment in the first place.A year later, there is a lot different about how Tottenham have started. There are no such lingering doubts about Antonio Conte’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO