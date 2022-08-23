ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened

By JONI AUDEN LAND Oregon Public Broadcasting
Herald and News
 5 days ago
Herald and News

Out-of-state patients seek abortion care in Oregon

Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday. “We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Cops: Rainbow Fentanyl showing up in Oregon

Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon Community Foundation partners with Klamath Crisis Center

The Klamath Crisis Center has recently been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support an upgrade of the backyard to include new landscaping with multiple play areas. “One way our shelter can help children is by creating an environment that is safe and predictable," the Crisis...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Guest commentary: Illegal marijuana grows amount to organized crime

Organized crime, that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution. Law enforcement agencies in our area are working together to combat this problem and it appears there has been headway.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Klamath Falls man dead after crash crashes in Klamath Lake

One man is dead after a single-car wreck into Klamath Lake on Friday morning. At approximately 8:11 a.m. Friday, Aug, 26, an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Justin Vanscoyk, 35, of Klamath Falls, cross the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged, according to Oregon State Police troopers.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Oregon Tech volleyball team wraps up non-conference play with victory

Ashley Ripplinger tied a career-high with 15 kills and Nicole Reyes added a double-double, helping Oregon Tech close out non-conference play with a four-set victory over Menlo College at the William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin, Calif. Ripplinger had seven kills in the fourth set alone, as the Lady Owls (3-3)...
ROCKLIN, CA

