Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance. The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of...
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
Hospice to host masquerade ball
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Michael was born in Gouverneur on March...
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions Club’s first ever cardboard boat race. “We thought it’s nothing that’s been done around here. It’s completely new and different, why not give it a shot?” said Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife.
It’s going to be a scorcher
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly. It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90. It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
Debra Hirschey, 59 Lyons Falls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) LYONS FALLS- Debra L. Hirschey, 59, beloved mother and wife, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after a sudden illness. Debra is survived by her husband, Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey; a son, Frank Hirschey; a...
Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old. Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from...
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week. Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23. In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen....
State police seek grand larceny suspect
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a grand larceny in Adams. Troopers say the person shown above was captured by a surveillance camera allegedly cashing a fraudulent check at Northern Credit Union. Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-366-6000.
Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood late Friday afternoon, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and protest the Supreme Court ruling which struck down a nationwide right to abortion. Women’s Equality Day was originally noted in 1971. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
Sunday Sports: Beaver River Football is looking at an uphill battle in the 2022 season
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) -We continue our preview of area football teams getting ready for the upcoming season by taking a look at the Beaver River Beavers, a team with high expectations heading into the upcoming season. Coach Matt Lyndaker’s Beavers struggled in 2021, posting a 2-6 overall record,...
Saturday Sports: South Lewis prepares for another year of 8-Man Football
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - We continue our preview of high school football teams getting ready for the upcoming football season by taking a look at the South Lewis Falcons, one of two area teams competing in 8-Man Football this season. Coach Mike Absolom’s Falcons will be looking to take...
