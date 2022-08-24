ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Survive and advance: Pearland Little League rebounds from loss and eliminates Iowa from World Series

By Jeff Ehling via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXBbn_0hSSt2lK00

They survived and will advance. Pearland Little League rebounded from a shutout loss against powerful Hawaii by holding its opponent, Davenport, Iowa, scoreless on Tuesday night.

The Southwest region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base running to eliminate the Midwest champs, 4-0.

Pearland was relegated to the elimination bracket of the Little League World Series when it lost Monday night.

The work isn't done yet. Pearland moves on in the double elimination tournament to face Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in a rematch on Wednesday. This game airs at 6 p.m. on ABC13 sister network ESPN.

Pearland opened its World Series when the team defeated Hollidaysburg, 8-3, on Aug. 18.

How did Pearland recover from a shutout loss? Pizza, of course

Video referring to the post-Hawaii game activities can be seen in the player above.

There's nothing like the healing power of hot, cheesy pizza to shake off going cold at the plate in the Little League World Series.

On Monday night, Pearland Little League's players were the latest victims of a Honolulu, Hawaii team that held its three opponents in the tournament so far to a combined one run. Pearland
dropped the second game of its tournament against the West region champs, 6-0.

So, naturally, a rebound is in order for a team that, before the Hawaii game, went undefeated since district play. And that can only be fueled by some pies.

"By the end of the night, we got some pizzas back at the dorm, and the guys were laughing, and we were very tired. But pizza and bedtime," Pearland coach Robb Zurek said, explaining how the group of adolescent kids processed the loss.

"Pizza always helps," Pearland player Jackson Wolfe summed up.

Pearland is now presented with a challenge to fulfill its World Series championship dreams: run the table for the rest of the tournament.

While this isn't a team that makes excuses after tough outings, Pearland coaches recognize their team played just two games in 11 days heading into the Honolulu matchup.

Still, they believe this can be fixed.

"(We need to) get out of bed, get in the cages, and start swinging bats again. That was the one thing we didn't do enough of last night is hit, and we're going to get it back this afternoon," Zurek said. "It's what we've been doing all summer."

Pearland's key now to extending its run is win. Texas' little leaguers will now need to win two games in the next two days to get to the United States Championship matchup that's set for Saturday. If Pearland gets that far and win, it would play in the World Championship game that's set for next Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Pearland Little League opens World Series with 8-3 victory over Pennsylvania

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Pearland stays alive in Little League World Series with win over Iowa

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday. The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland moves on in...
PEARLAND, TX
UPI News

Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa. The 12-year-old left fielder made the sensational snag in the third inning of Texas' 8-4 win over...
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Iowa#Sports#Espn#Pearland Little League
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Iowa Sports
Pearland, TX
Sports
uhcougars.com

Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
HOUSTON, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Change in golf cart rules not on radar

A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy