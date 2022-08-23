Read full article on original website
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
